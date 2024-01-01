Travel | Apr 24

Castle Stays for 1.26 Million Yen a Night

KAGAWA, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - Marugame Castle in Kagawa Prefecture, known for its original Edo-period keep, now offers a unique accommodation experience termed "castle stay."

The "Enju Kakubekkan," originally part of the Marugame Domain's Edo residence in what is now Minato Ward, Tokyo, was relocated to the Ninomaru of Marugame Castle in 1933 and has been used as a VIP room. The basic "castle stay" package includes one night's accommodation with two meals for two people, priced at 1,265,000 yen ($8,150) including taxes. Reservations for stays starting from July 1 will be open from the next month.

Marugame Castle, also known as "Uchi-jō" due to its hilltop location, boasts the highest stone walls in Japan, which are as impressive as they are steep. The climb up these formidable defenses is a vivid reminder of the strategic importance of such fortifications. Once at the top, the view of the Seto Inland Sea and surrounding cityscape is breathtaking, providing a perfect backdrop for understanding the strategic significance of this location throughout history.

Source: ANN

MORE Travel NEWS

Castle Stays for 1.26 Million Yen a Night

Marugame Castle in Kagawa Prefecture, known for its original Edo-period keep, now offers a unique accommodation experience termed "castle stay."

Toyama Tulip Fair Opens with Three Million Blooms

The annual Tonami Tulip Fair in Toyama has kicked off this year with a stunning expanse of three million tulips, attracting visitors from all over Japan and abroad, eager to experience the vibrant beauty of spring in full bloom.

JR West to Implement Distance-Based Fare System

JR West is set to revise its fare system to a uniform distance-based pricing model by next spring, potentially leading to higher fares on routes such as the Osaka Loop Line.

POPULAR NEWS

Former Host Pleads Guilty to Receiving 25 Million Yen from "Riri-chan"

A former host admitted to knowingly receiving approximately 25 million yen that had been deceitfully obtained by a woman known as "Top Girl Ririchan," in a trial held on April 23.

Sakura Tree Collapses on Teacher at Kyoto Tourist Spot

A cherry tree located at one of Kyoto's busiest pedestrian streets, Sanneizaka, a main pathway to Kiyomizu Temple, suddenly fell at 11:45 AM on Tuesday, trapping a school teacher beneath.

Princess Aiko Attends Her First Spring Garden Party

The biannual Spring Garden Party, hosted by the Emperor and Empress, took place at Tokyo's Akasaka Imperial Garden on Tuesday, with Princess Aiko gracing the event, warmly engaging with the guests.

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

FOLLOW US
         