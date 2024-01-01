Castle Stays for 1.26 Million Yen a Night

KAGAWA, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - Marugame Castle in Kagawa Prefecture, known for its original Edo-period keep, now offers a unique accommodation experience termed "castle stay."

The "Enju Kakubekkan," originally part of the Marugame Domain's Edo residence in what is now Minato Ward, Tokyo, was relocated to the Ninomaru of Marugame Castle in 1933 and has been used as a VIP room. The basic "castle stay" package includes one night's accommodation with two meals for two people, priced at 1,265,000 yen ($8,150) including taxes. Reservations for stays starting from July 1 will be open from the next month.

Marugame Castle, also known as "Uchi-jō" due to its hilltop location, boasts the highest stone walls in Japan, which are as impressive as they are steep. The climb up these formidable defenses is a vivid reminder of the strategic importance of such fortifications. Once at the top, the view of the Seto Inland Sea and surrounding cityscape is breathtaking, providing a perfect backdrop for understanding the strategic significance of this location throughout history.

