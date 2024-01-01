Fuji Shibazakura in Full Bloom

May 05 (News On Japan) - Approximately 500,000 shibazakura (moss phlox) are in full bloom at a tourist facility in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, drawing many holidaymakers.

Tourist: "Beautiful, amazing. It's in full bloom today."

At "Fuji Motosu Resort," overlooking Mt. Fuji, the "Fuji Shibazakura Festival" has been taking place since April 13th. The theme for this year's festival is "Breathtaking, Pink." The 15,000 square meter area is covered with seven types of shibazakura, creating a pink carpet.

With favorable weather, many tourists from both Japan and abroad were seen exploring the area and taking photos.

Tourist: "It was worth coming even though it was crowded."

"Mt. Fuji is the best treat, I think. With the pink of the shibazakura and Mt. Fuji, it's beautiful. It's amazing."

This year, the shibazakura bloom was delayed by about a week compared to last year due to cold weather from March to early April. However, they reached full bloom in late April, just before Golden Week.

The best time to view the shibazakura is expected to continue until after Golden Week.

