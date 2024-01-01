China Considers Resuming Visa-Free Travel From Japan

BEIJING, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - The Chinese government is reportedly considering the resumption of the short-term visa-free travel program for visitors from Japan, allowing stays of up to 15 days.

According to multiple sources, Chinese authorities have informed travel agencies and other stakeholders of the possibility that the visa waiver could be reinstated as early as this month.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, China permitted short-term visa-free travel for Japanese nationals. However, the program was suspended in March 2020 as the virus began to spread globally and has yet to be reinstated.

Following the pandemic's containment, the Japanese government has been urging China to resume the program, but Beijing has so far remained noncommittal.

During the Japan-China summit held on November 15th in Peru, the two countries agreed to promote greater people-to-people exchanges. Officials familiar with the matter have suggested that the summit might serve as a catalyst for the resumption of visa-free travel.

Source: ANN