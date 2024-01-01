News On Japan
Celebrates Christmas With Farewell to Iconic Parade

TOKYO, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea unveiled their special Christmas event, marking the final year of a beloved parade that has run for a decade.

The Christmas parade will take place at Tokyo Disneyland from November 15th to December 25th. Featuring Donald Duck dressed as Santa Claus and other popular characters, the parade tells stories of how each character spends their Christmas.

First introduced in 2015, this parade will be held for the last time this year and will be replaced by a new program starting next year.

In addition to the parade, a massive 15-meter-tall Christmas tree will be showcased.

Due to this summer’s extended event schedule, impacted by extreme heat, autumn events were delayed, leading to a Christmas season roughly one week shorter than usual.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s festive celebrations offer a blend of nostalgia and anticipation for the holiday season.

Source: ANN

