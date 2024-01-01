Travel | Apr 24

Shibuya Station's Gate Moves Closer to Hachiko Side

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - The "Shin-Minami Gate" at JR Shibuya Station is set to move 200 meters closer to the Hachiko side from July 21, providing direct access to the Saikyo Line and Yamanote Line.

This change is part of the ongoing redevelopment around the Shibuya Sakura Stage area, enhancing the connectivity and accessibility from the station to the Sakuragaoka area. The new Shin-Minami Gate will be situated in a six-story new station building, which will house various shops and is scheduled for a full opening in 2026.

The current Shin-Minami Gate will be closed after the last train on July 20.

Source: ANN

