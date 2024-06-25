Entertainment | Apr 26

New Chapter in 'Yakuza Crest Legend'

Apr 26 (News On Japan) - The twenty-first installment of the popular Yakuza series "Yakuza Crest Legend" is set for release on DVD on June 25, 2024. This chapter picks up after the resolution of a major conflict in Kyushu, focusing on the recovery and ensuing internal strife within the Giishinkai syndicate.

After surviving a brutal conflict in Kyushu, Giishinkai chairman Shibamura, played by Kunitomo Shokei, is hospitalized in a facility arranged by Tsunami (played by Hakuryu). With the chairman's absence creating a power vacuum, new conflicts begin to emerge within the Giishinkai, as factions jockey for influence and control.

In Kanto, Kuroiwa (played by Kazuyoshi Ozawa) schemes to ascend to the top of the organization but faces resistance from within. The power dynamics within the Giishinkai are depicted with intense drama and suspense, portraying the complex and often brutal world of organized crime.

Source: ライツキューブpromo

MORE Entertainment NEWS

New Chapter in 'Yakuza Crest Legend'

The twenty-first installment of the popular Yakuza series "Yakuza Crest Legend" is set for release on DVD on June 25, 2024. This chapter picks up after the resolution of a major conflict in Kyushu, focusing on the recovery and ensuing internal strife within the Giishinkai syndicate.

"Hey Handsome!!" - A Family Comedy of Errors

"Hey Handsome!!," starring Kotaro Yoshida, tells the story of an annoying dad, a laid-back mom, and three daughters who are confused about life.

"Yamazaki Group: George and His Merry Friends" Set for June Release

The comedic spin-off from the "Unified Japan" series, "Yamazaki Group: George and His Merry Friends," is scheduled for a DVD release on June 25, 2024, promising another delightful chapter in the saga that blends drama and light-hearted comedy.

POPULAR NEWS

Unpacking Japan's Lavish School Lunch

Japan's Cabinet Office's Government Public Relations Office recently stirred controversy with a social media post showcasing an overly lavish depiction of school lunches, leading to a public outcry over the authenticity of the meals presented.

Gotanda JP Building Opens Doors with Hoshino Resort on High Floors

Tokyo's Shinagawa district welcomes a new landmark with the grand opening of the Gotanda JP Building on Friday, April 26, featuring a dog-friendly hotel by Hoshino Resort, co-working spaces, and a vibrant culinary scene.

'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' Opens in Tokyo, Highlights Future Technologies

Starting this Saturday, 'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' begins a month-long showcase of Japan's advanced technologies, featuring attractions such as self-driving carts styled as futuristic floats and projection mapping installations, all available to the public for free.

BBC Accused of Distorting Smile-Up President's Comments

Japanese company Smile-Up, the former talent agency known as Johnny & Associates, says it has sent a letter of protest to Britain's public broadcaster BBC over its program on sexual abuse by its late founder. (NHK)

Japan's Population Crisis: 744 Municipalities Could Disappear by 2050

A private organization has revealed that approximately 40% of the national municipalities, totaling 744, could potentially disappear by 2050 due to declining populations.

FOLLOW US
         