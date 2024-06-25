New Chapter in 'Yakuza Crest Legend'

Apr 26 (News On Japan) - The twenty-first installment of the popular Yakuza series "Yakuza Crest Legend" is set for release on DVD on June 25, 2024. This chapter picks up after the resolution of a major conflict in Kyushu, focusing on the recovery and ensuing internal strife within the Giishinkai syndicate.

After surviving a brutal conflict in Kyushu, Giishinkai chairman Shibamura, played by Kunitomo Shokei, is hospitalized in a facility arranged by Tsunami (played by Hakuryu). With the chairman's absence creating a power vacuum, new conflicts begin to emerge within the Giishinkai, as factions jockey for influence and control.

In Kanto, Kuroiwa (played by Kazuyoshi Ozawa) schemes to ascend to the top of the organization but faces resistance from within. The power dynamics within the Giishinkai are depicted with intense drama and suspense, portraying the complex and often brutal world of organized crime.

Source: ライツキューブpromo