Why Do Japanese Girls Need Two Smartphones?

TOKYO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - A growing trend has emerged among Japan's younger generation, particularly late teenage girls, where more than 20% now carry two smartphones.

Smartphone penetration in Japan has soared from 4.4% in 2010 to 97% in 2024, with usage extending far beyond calls and emails to functions like digital wallets. The average daily smartphone usage ranges between two to three hours for individuals in their 20s to 40s, with about 48% of those in their 20s and 46% in their 30s using their phones for more than four hours each day.

Why Carry Two?

A recent survey showed that 11.4% of people overall own more than one phone, but among women aged 15 to 19, it's about 20%.

When young women were asked about their smartphone ownership, some have two phones, for example, one with Y!Mobile and the other with SoftBank.

Some use one phone to make calls or send messages on LINE, while using another to watch YouTube videos.

Some are constantly battling with phones running out of charge and therefore use two phones.

One of the most common reasons was running out of storage after filling up with photos and videos, so they move data to an old phone to free up space.

Separating work and personal life was another reason to have more than one phone.

This trend of carrying multiple smartphones among young women highlights an interesting shift in how technology is integrated into daily life.

Source: TBS