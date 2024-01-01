Education | Apr 24

Tokyo's Youth Increasingly Connected: Survey Highlights Risks

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - A recent survey conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government revealed a high rate of smartphone ownership among school-aged children, with 43% of upper elementary students and approximately 85% of junior high school students reported to have their own devices.

The findings were published on April 23, detailing the results from a study carried out in January of this year.

The survey targeted 2,000 parents of elementary, junior high, and high school students living in Tokyo, discovering that 27.2% of lower elementary students, 43.0% of upper elementary students, 84.8% of junior high school students, and 92.0% of high school students own smartphones.

Among these students, 19% admitted to having interacted with strangers via social networks and other platforms. Furthermore, 20.3% reported sending or receiving photos or videos of themselves, and 14.2% had met with someone they encountered online, both figures showing a significant increase from the previous year.

The use of filtering services to block inappropriate websites remains inadequate, with 41.7% of respondents either not subscribed or not setting up such services. In light of these findings, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government urges families to establish clear rules for safe smartphone use among children, aiming to mitigate risks associated with online interactions.

Source: TBS

MORE Education NEWS

Fukuoka Opens First High School Specializing in eSports

In Hakata Ward of Fukuoka City, a pioneering educational institute, The "eSports High Academy," has officially opened its doors at Hakata Marui in Fukuoka, dedicated to the competitive world of eSports -- where video games are played as competitive sports.

Takarazuka Music School Welcomes 40 New Students

Takarazuka Music School, the actor training institution of the Takarazuka Revue Company located in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, celebrated the entrance ceremony on April 19th, for its 112th class.

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

