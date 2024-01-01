Konjac Farming Innovation Drives Revenue Growth

Gunma, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Twelve years after entering the global marketplace for konjac, known in Japan as konnyaku, Akiji Sawaura has seen his company's revenue increase by 2.5 times and employee numbers double. However, his journey was not without its challenges.

Navigating Adversity in Agriculture

Sawaura's resilience in overcoming adversity while eyeing the future of Japanese agriculture has paved the way for new ambitions. The continuation of beloved traditional flavors into the future was evident during a visit to Showa Village in October. The konjac harvest had just begun at the farm, where 90% of Japan's domestic production occurs.

A Unique Approach to Konjac Farming

At the age of 48, Masashi Sohura, who has been dedicated to organic farming without chemical fertilizers for over 20 years, runs a konjac processing factory that is rare for a single konjac farmer to own. "It smells great here," he commented as freshly harvested konjac was steamed.

Innovative Products Transforming Konjac's Image

The farm produces up to 170 different products, transforming konjac into various forms like shirataki noodles essential for sukiyaki and meat potato dishes, and a new product, rice-shaped konjac, marketed as a low-calorie option for mixing with rice for diet-conscious consumers.

In 2012, concerns spread about the blow to Japanese agriculture from joining the TPP. Despite this, Sawaura's proactive approach to tackling overseas markets highlighted his innovative spirit. In mid-October, his efforts were visible in Paris, where he conducted market research at one of the world's largest food sample exhibitions.

Gaining International Interest

Sawaura's konjac products, including those designed to appeal as healthy food options, have captivated buyers from Italy, intrigued by its potential as a diet food. His office in Showa Village buzzed with activity as various konjac-based dishes were prepared to showcase the versatility and appeal of the products.

Konjac Makes Its Mark in Europe

Despite konjac being relatively unknown in Europe, Sawaura sees significant potential: "It's a very interesting challenge to make konjac well-known among European countries." By mid-November, Claudia's health food store in Turin, Italy, was showcasing Sawaura's shirataki as a low-calorie pasta alternative, proving popular among consumers.

Embracing the Joy of Agriculture

As Sawaura reflects on the journey, he finds joy in meeting and exceeding customer expectations, underscoring that agriculture can be a profoundly rewarding career. "It's a powerful feeling to see your work appreciated," he notes, "Agriculture isn't just about the hard work; it's about innovating and enjoying the process."

