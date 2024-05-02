BUDDiiS Thrills in Final Show

TOKYO, May 01 (News On Japan) - The rapidly rising ten-member dance and vocal group BUDDiiS held their final performance of their 2024 hall tour at the Pacifico Yokohama National Hall on April 28th and 29th.

The concert kicked off with a burst of excitement as they performed the tour's theme song "JUBiiLEE" to enthusiastic cheers. During "Under The Sea," the audience waved colorful penlights like waves, creating a comforting sense of unity. The cute love song "The One" elicited huge cheers, and as silver streamers flew around the heated, excited venue, a surprise announcement flashed on the electronic display: "Budokan performance confirmed!"