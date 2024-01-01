Shinjuku Stabbing: Suspect's Obsessive Behavior Uncovered

TOKYO, May 14 (News On Japan) - In a shocking incident on May 8, a 25-year-old woman was murdered in a high-rise apartment in Tokyo's Shinjuku district. Both the victim and the suspect were known to each other, with new testimonies shedding light on the tumultuous relationship that culminated in the tragedy.

The victim, Toshino Hirasawa, was found dead in her apartment, having been fatally stabbed. The suspect, 51-year-old Manabu Wakui, was arrested and formally charged with her murder on May 9.

The two first met around four years ago when Wakui visited a girls' bar managed by Hirasawa. An interview conducted by FNN on May 10 with a former employee of the bar revealed insights into their interactions.

The former employee described Hirasawa as "very friendly and charming," recalling her time working at the bar, where Hirasawa went by the pseudonym Asuka Hiramei.

In Wakui’s apartment, there were four bottles labeled with Hirasawa’s pseudonym and photo. The former employee mentioned that Wakui, who frequented the bar two to three times a week, had initially left a positive impression. "He was always very personable, and I never had a bad impression of him," she recalled.

Regarding Wakui and Hirasawa's relationship, she noted, "They seemed close. When Wakui asked what she wanted to drink, Hirasawa would respond casually, and Wakui would readily agree. There was no sign of trouble between them at the time."

However, their relationship reportedly took a dark turn. According to the former employee, Wakui, nicknamed "Wakkun" or "Wakuchin" at the bar, began displaying stalker-like behavior. "I heard he became increasingly obsessive and was eventually banned from the bar for demanding a physical relationship with Asuka (Hirasawa)."

In 2022, after being banned from the bar, Wakui received an official warning from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police for stalking Hirasawa. On the same day, Wakui visited a police station in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, protesting the accusation. "Why am I being called a stalker when I'm the one being victimized?" he reportedly complained.

The police, citing a lack of evidence for any financial disputes, advised Wakui to seek legal counsel. Wakui later claimed during the current investigation, "I gave money to support her business, expecting more than 10 million yen in return."

Hirasawa, when consulting with the police, explained that the money from Wakui was received as an advance payment for bar services.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe Wakui harbored strong murderous intent and continue to investigate the case.

