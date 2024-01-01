News On Japan
OSAKA, May 20 (News On Japan) - The complete tuition-free policy for private high schools in Osaka Prefecture is causing significant disruptions to public schools which are facing severe enrollment shortages, prompting them to adopt survival strategies.

This policy, implemented this year, has made private schools more attractive to students, leading to a decline in public school applicants.

In response, Prefectural Nozaki High School is taking innovative steps to attract students, such as offering their gymnasium to junior high school community clubs for weekend activities.

Principal Makoto Tanaka hopes these initiatives will highlight the school's appeal.

However, many students still prefer private schools for their strong programs and specific academic opportunities, such as focusing on English tuition. Public high schools in Osaka are now exploring various strategies to survive this new competitive landscape.

Source: YOMIURI

Public High Schools in Osaka Struggle as Private Schools Become Tuition-Free

