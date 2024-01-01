YOKOHAMA, May 21 (News On Japan) - The Yokohama Board of Education has issued an apology for filling courtroom seats with staff during a trial involving a teacher accused of sexual crimes, preventing the general public from attending.

According to the Yokohama Board of Education, numerous staff members were mobilized to occupy the seats in the courtroom during the trial of a teacher accused of sexual crimes, effectively barring the public from attending.

In at least eight trials held from last year to this year, a total of 371 staff members were mobilized, with up to 50 staff members attending a single trial. In some cases, travel allowances were provided for this duty.

The Board of Education stated that the measure was taken at the request of the victims to prevent the spread of their information, denying any intention to protect the accused. However, they acknowledged that the action was excessive and apologized.

