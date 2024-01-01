FUKUSHIMA, May 29 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has unveiled a device for the trial removal of so-called 'fuel debris' at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

The total amount of "fuel debris" that has melted down inside the reactors at Fukushima Daiichi amounts to 880 tons across Units 1 to 3.

The government and TEPCO initially aimed to use a robot arm to extract one gram of debris from a penetration hole in the containment vessel of Unit 2. However, due to malfunctions with the robot arm, the plan has been postponed for three consecutive years.

TEPCO has now revealed the device intended for debris removal, targeting a start date in October.

The device extends a tube through the penetration hole and lowers a cable, similar to a fishing rod. The plan is to use the device at the end of the cable to grasp and retrieve the debris.

The extracted "fuel debris" will be transported to a research facility in Ibaraki Prefecture, where it will be analyzed by the government.

Source: ANN