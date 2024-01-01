News On Japan
Child Welfare Centers in Japan Struggle as Staff Resignations Rise

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Child consultation centers in Japan are at the forefront of efforts to protect children from abuse and make critical decisions about their care, including whether to return them to their families or place them in alternative arrangements. Despite their vital role, these centers are struggling under the weight of increasing workloads, rising abuse cases, and severe staff shortages, leading to high levels of burnout and resignations among welfare officers.

Many workers, tasked with managing dozens of cases simultaneously, face overwhelming stress and emotional strain, often feeling unsupported and unable to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

The challenges are exacerbated by the fact that over 40% of newly hired child welfare officers left their jobs in the last fiscal year, highlighting the unsustainable nature of the work. Officers are required to respond to reports of abuse swiftly, assessing children’s safety within 48 hours and, in dangerous situations, separating them from their parents. These decisions are emotionally taxing, as the officers bear the responsibility for safeguarding children’s lives while facing frequent confrontations with parents. Some have shared stories of sleepless nights, emotional exhaustion, and the difficulty of reconciling their personal and professional lives, particularly when the demands of the job interfere with their ability to care for their own families.

To address these issues, the Japanese government has initiated efforts to increase the number of child welfare officers by over 1,000. However, due to ongoing attrition, the expected net increase is significantly lower, with only around 700 new officers likely to be added by the fiscal year’s end. The Children and Families Agency has also prioritized staff retention, working with NGOs to provide better support for workers. Specialized counseling services have been introduced to help officers manage their stress, recognize their achievements, and find renewed purpose in their work. These measures have already shown some success, with more officers seeking support and fewer leaving mid-career.

Learning from international examples, such as a seminar led by a renowned welfare officer from the UK, has also provided valuable insights. Emphasizing the importance of fostering a supportive workplace culture, sharing challenges and successes, and recognizing the significance of their work has helped officers feel less isolated. Despite these efforts, nearly half of all child welfare officers in Japan have less than three years of experience, pointing to the need for long-term systemic improvements.

The emotional and mental toll of this work is immense, but many officers remain deeply committed to their mission. Some, like a young officer who shared her struggles with insomnia and self-doubt, have found pride and purpose in knowing they made a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children. The resilience of these workers, despite the difficulties they face, is a testament to their dedication to protecting children.

However, child consultation centers and their staff often face public misunderstanding and criticism. Misguided reporting and backlash from the public can lead to further challenges, as workers are inundated with complaints and scrutiny, even when they are not directly involved in high-profile abuse cases. This not only affects their ability to work effectively but also adds to their emotional burden. Constructive engagement and a better understanding of the complexities of their role are crucial for supporting these professionals and enabling them to continue their vital work.

In the face of such challenges, child consultation center workers persist in their efforts to create safer environments for children, often at great personal cost. Their dedication underscores the importance of societal support and systemic reforms to ensure that both children and those who protect them are safeguarded. Their stories reflect the urgent need for a stronger, more sustainable child welfare system in Japan.

Source: YOMIURI

