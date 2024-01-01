News On Japan
Politics

How Should Japan Navigate the Second Trump Administration?

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Japan is facing critical questions about how to navigate its relationship with the United States following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president.

Trump has swiftly implemented a series of executive orders, reversing the policies of the Biden administration and signaling a return to his signature “deal diplomacy.” His moves include raising tariffs on key trading partners such as Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as considering additional sanctions on Russia and potential tariffs on the EU. For Japan, Trump’s policies could present significant challenges, as his administration suggests the possibility of comprehensive tariffs that may also impact Japanese industries.

Ado Machida, a key policy planner during Trump’s first administration, suggests that Japan should take a proactive stance in response to these developments. He argues that instead of reacting to Trump’s demands, Japan should approach the U.S. with proposals that align with Trump’s priorities. Machida emphasizes that the current Trump administration’s expectations of Japan have shifted since his first term. While tariffs remain a major focus, Machida points out that Trump’s concerns extend beyond trade issues and include strategic considerations such as national security and economic influence.

The upcoming Japan-U.S. summit, expected to take place in mid-February, will be a crucial moment for Prime Minister Ishiba to articulate Japan’s contributions to the U.S. economy and security. Machida highlights the importance of emphasizing Japan’s role in supporting American jobs and income, particularly through industries like automobile manufacturing. He notes that Ishiba’s close relationship with Toyota’s Akio Toyoda could provide an opportunity to strengthen ties with Trump by showcasing how Japanese companies contribute to American prosperity. Preparing specific proposals that address Trump’s priorities could help Japan strengthen its position in the bilateral relationship.

On the security front, the Trump administration has already engaged in discussions with Japan to reaffirm their alliance. Foreign Minister Yamada recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Rubio to strengthen bilateral ties, while a Quad meeting involving Japan, the U.S., India, and Australia emphasized collaboration in addressing shared concerns about China. Prime Minister Ishiba has also shown interest in revising the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement to allow for the establishment of a U.S. training base in Japan. These discussions indicate a willingness on both sides to enhance security cooperation, but Machida notes that Japan must clearly define its own priorities in these talks.

Machida underscores the importance of Japan maintaining a balance between asserting its national interests and cooperating with Trump’s administration. He suggests that Trump values partners who are clear about their goals and capable of presenting actionable proposals. Japan must articulate its long-term vision, including policies to address its aging society, and demonstrate how these align with U.S. interests. By doing so, Japan can foster a more productive dialogue with the Trump administration.

The current U.S.-Japan relationship is also shaped by Trump’s evolving approach to economic and geopolitical issues. With strong backing from influential business leaders like Elon Musk, Trump’s administration is pursuing policies that prioritize American interests in a more direct and transactional manner. This zero-sum perspective poses challenges for Japan, but it also offers opportunities for collaboration if the right strategies are employed. Japan’s ability to navigate this dynamic will depend on its preparedness, strategic foresight, and capacity to clearly communicate its contributions to the bilateral partnership.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

How Should Japan Navigate the Second Trump Administration?

Japan is facing critical questions about how to navigate its relationship with the United States following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president.

Child Welfare Centers in Japan Struggle as Staff Resignations Rise

Child consultation centers in Japan are at the forefront of efforts to protect children from abuse and make critical decisions about their care, including whether to return them to their families or place them in alternative arrangements. Despite their vital role, these centers are struggling under the weight of increasing workloads, rising abuse cases, and severe staff shortages, leading to high levels of burnout and resignations among welfare officers.

BOJ Raises Policy Rate to 0.5%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to raise its policy interest rate from an annualized 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. This marks the first rate hike in six months and appears aimed at correcting the historically weak yen.

Severe Rice Shortage Looms in Japan

Japan is facing an unprecedented rice shortage, with recent data highlighting alarming supply-demand imbalances in the domestic market. The Agricultural Newspaper reported on January 10 that the DI (Demand-Supply Index), a measure of rice market balance, reached a record high of 80. This figure indicates a critical shortfall in rice availability, surpassing even last year's levels when supermarket shelves were emptied.

Man Stabs Three Near Nagano Station

Three people were attacked near JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m., leaving a man in his 40s in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and two others hospitalized.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Why Did the Japan Innovation Party Struggle in the General Election?

The Japan Innovation Party has faced significant challenges following its disappointing performance in the recent general election. In a candid discussion, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura reflected on the party’s struggles, leadership changes, and future strategies for revitalization.

Emperor Congratulates Trump Ahead of Inauguration Ceremony

Emperor Naruhito has sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration ceremony.

Defense Minister Joins Training as 11 Nations Gather

The Ground Self-Defense Force's First Airborne Brigade held its annual "First Parachute Training" exercise at the Narashino Training Ground in Chiba Prefecture, where Defense Minister Nakatanit also took part in the drills.

Japan’s push for a dual-use defence startup ecosystem

Japan is revolutionising its defence innovation by creating a dual-use startup ecosystem that integrates civilian technologies into defence research. (East Asia Forum)

Japan to remain 3rd largest financial contributor to UN in 2025-27

Japan is set to shoulder over 6.9 percent of the total financial contributions by member countries to support the United Nations from 2025 to 2027. It remains the third largest contributor following the United States and China, with the latter's share rising to almost on par with the US. (NHK)

Tsubasa Party Leader Released on Bail, Denies Election Obstruction Charges

The Tokyo District Court has granted bail to Atsuhiko Kurokawa, the leader of 'Tsubasa Party,' and other party members, including Secretary-General Ryosuke Nemoto.

Hyogo Governor Saito Under Criminal Investigation

A criminal complaint against Hyogo Governor Saito and a PR firm representative over alleged violations of the Public Offices Election Act has been accepted by investigative authorities, it was revealed.

Japan, UK, Italy Announce New Company for Fighter Jet Program

On December 13th, it was announced that a new joint venture will be established to advance the collaborative development of the next-generation fighter jet involving Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy.