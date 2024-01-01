How Should Japan Navigate the Second Trump Administration?

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - Japan is facing critical questions about how to navigate its relationship with the United States following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president.

Trump has swiftly implemented a series of executive orders, reversing the policies of the Biden administration and signaling a return to his signature “deal diplomacy.” His moves include raising tariffs on key trading partners such as Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as considering additional sanctions on Russia and potential tariffs on the EU. For Japan, Trump’s policies could present significant challenges, as his administration suggests the possibility of comprehensive tariffs that may also impact Japanese industries.

Ado Machida, a key policy planner during Trump’s first administration, suggests that Japan should take a proactive stance in response to these developments. He argues that instead of reacting to Trump’s demands, Japan should approach the U.S. with proposals that align with Trump’s priorities. Machida emphasizes that the current Trump administration’s expectations of Japan have shifted since his first term. While tariffs remain a major focus, Machida points out that Trump’s concerns extend beyond trade issues and include strategic considerations such as national security and economic influence.

The upcoming Japan-U.S. summit, expected to take place in mid-February, will be a crucial moment for Prime Minister Ishiba to articulate Japan’s contributions to the U.S. economy and security. Machida highlights the importance of emphasizing Japan’s role in supporting American jobs and income, particularly through industries like automobile manufacturing. He notes that Ishiba’s close relationship with Toyota’s Akio Toyoda could provide an opportunity to strengthen ties with Trump by showcasing how Japanese companies contribute to American prosperity. Preparing specific proposals that address Trump’s priorities could help Japan strengthen its position in the bilateral relationship.

On the security front, the Trump administration has already engaged in discussions with Japan to reaffirm their alliance. Foreign Minister Yamada recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Rubio to strengthen bilateral ties, while a Quad meeting involving Japan, the U.S., India, and Australia emphasized collaboration in addressing shared concerns about China. Prime Minister Ishiba has also shown interest in revising the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement to allow for the establishment of a U.S. training base in Japan. These discussions indicate a willingness on both sides to enhance security cooperation, but Machida notes that Japan must clearly define its own priorities in these talks.

Machida underscores the importance of Japan maintaining a balance between asserting its national interests and cooperating with Trump’s administration. He suggests that Trump values partners who are clear about their goals and capable of presenting actionable proposals. Japan must articulate its long-term vision, including policies to address its aging society, and demonstrate how these align with U.S. interests. By doing so, Japan can foster a more productive dialogue with the Trump administration.

The current U.S.-Japan relationship is also shaped by Trump’s evolving approach to economic and geopolitical issues. With strong backing from influential business leaders like Elon Musk, Trump’s administration is pursuing policies that prioritize American interests in a more direct and transactional manner. This zero-sum perspective poses challenges for Japan, but it also offers opportunities for collaboration if the right strategies are employed. Japan’s ability to navigate this dynamic will depend on its preparedness, strategic foresight, and capacity to clearly communicate its contributions to the bilateral partnership.

Source: YOMIURI