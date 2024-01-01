FUKUOKA, May 29 (News On Japan) - For three consecutive days, wild monkeys have been appearing in a residential area, causing injuries to three people, including a fourth-grade boy.

A wild monkey was spotted moving skillfully with its hands and feet, eating something in a residential area. An urgent investigation was conducted in a town where residents have been attacked for three days in a row.

In the parking lot of a restaurant in the city of Fukuoka, a monkey appeared on top of a car. The monkey disappeared from the camera view for a moment, causing tension, and then suddenly leaped over the head of the person filming. The monkey seemed to check the people inside the car with a glance. This incident occurred in Fukuoka City's Sawara Ward, where there has been a string of violent monkey attacks.

A local resident mentioned, 'At the hospital, they told us to be careful because a monkey was spotted. It's the first time something like this happened around here.'

The first incident occurred on the 26th in a residential area. A fourth-grade boy was returning home with his mother. When the mother opened the car door, the monkey jumped inside and attacked the boy. The boy suffered scratches on the back of his head, resulting in minor injuries.

The following day, a male middle school student was clung to by a monkey. On the 28th, two adult women had their hair pulled by the same or another monkey.

Another local resident commented, 'A woman got her hair pulled? That's scary. We need to be careful.'

All incidents occurred in urban areas. Additionally, a monkey was also spotted in Fukuoka City's Nishi Ward. The monkey was seen eating without paying attention to its surroundings.

A witness reported, 'Someone across the street shouted "Monkey!" I turned around and approached, only to see the monkey on the roof eating something. It stayed in the area for about 30 minutes before leaving.'

These "urban monkeys" have been repeatedly appearing in city areas. In 2008, there were even sightings at Shibuya Station.

If you spot a monkey, do not approach it. Avoid eye contact and back away slowly while evacuating the area.

Source: ANN