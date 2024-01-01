NIIGATA, May 29 (News On Japan) - In a residential area of Niigata City, police officers were seen Tuesday searching with poles, looking for something in the waterways and surrounding areas. They were on the hunt for a venomous snake, known as a mamushi, which had escaped. The mamushi is highly poisonous and a bite can be fatal.

The incident began when a man brought two snakes home from the mountains. He intended to use them to make medicinal liquor. However, as he tried to transfer one of the snakes into a plastic bottle, it bit him and escaped. The man had to be hospitalized due to the bite.

A local resident expressed concern, saying, 'I was really scared when I heard about the snake. I will be more cautious now, especially when getting into my car or walking on the ground.'

About 16 hours after the snake escaped, it was finally captured. The snake was found under the eaves of the man’s house. It measured between 40 to 50 centimeters in length.

A relieved neighbor commented, 'I’m glad they caught it. It’s a huge relief.'

Source: 日テレNEWS