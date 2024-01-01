News On Japan
Society

Japanese Woman Escapes Death Sentence in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, May 30 (News On Japan) - A Japanese woman who was sentenced to death for smuggling methamphetamine into Malaysia has had her sentence reduced to 30 years in prison by a Malaysian court.

Mariko Takeuchi, 50, was arrested and charged in 2009 when she arrived at a Malaysian airport from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with methamphetamine hidden in her luggage.

Although her death sentence was initially confirmed, her lawyer announced on May 29 that the court had reduced her sentence to 30 years in prison.

Last year, Malaysia abolished the mandatory death penalty for certain serious crimes, including drug trafficking, allowing Takeuchi to appeal for a retrial.

Takeuchi is reportedly in good spirits and looking forward to returning to Japan.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Railways to Use QR Codes on Tickets

Eight railway companies, including JR East, have announced that they will gradually phase out the current tickets in favor of QR codes starting from 2026.

Typhoon No. 1 and Front Bring Heavy Rain to Kanto

While there will be sunshine across Japan during the day, rain is expected from the evening onwards on the Pacific side from Kanto to Kinki. Tomorrow, Typhoon No. 1 will move towards the Izu Islands, potentially bringing heavy rain to the Kanto region.

Japanese Woman Escapes Death Sentence in Malaysia

A Japanese woman who was sentenced to death for smuggling methamphetamine into Malaysia has had her sentence reduced to 30 years in prison by a Malaysian court.

Escaped Viper Causes Panic in Niigata Neighborhood

In a residential area of Niigata City, police officers were seen Tuesday searching with poles, looking for something in the waterways and surrounding areas. They were on the hunt for a venomous snake, known as a mamushi, which had escaped. The mamushi is highly poisonous and a bite can be fatal.

Wild Monkeys Terrorize Fukuoka City: Three Injured Over Three Days

For three consecutive days, wild monkeys have been appearing in a residential area, causing injuries to three people, including a fourth-grade boy.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

Escaped Viper Causes Panic in Niigata Neighborhood

In a residential area of Niigata City, police officers were seen Tuesday searching with poles, looking for something in the waterways and surrounding areas. They were on the hunt for a venomous snake, known as a mamushi, which had escaped. The mamushi is highly poisonous and a bite can be fatal.

Wild Monkeys Terrorize Fukuoka City: Three Injured Over Three Days

For three consecutive days, wild monkeys have been appearing in a residential area, causing injuries to three people, including a fourth-grade boy.

Why Japanese Homeless are Nothing like America

How are Japan's homeless different from America? We have a rare chance to follow the lives of Japan's homeless and see how they are living without money, but with plenty of dignity and respect. (Oriental Pearl)

Male Couple Receives 'Husband' Residency Certificate

A male couple in Omura City, Nagasaki Prefecture, received a residency certificate on May 28, marking their relationship as 'husband' in the section indicating the partner living with the head of the household.

Fire Breaks Out at Ramen Jiro, Customers Continue Eating Despite Blaze

A fire broke out at the Shinjuku Kabukicho branch of the popular ramen restaurant Ramen Jiro on the 28th while food was being prepared.

Farewell to the World's Most Famous Shiba Inu: Kabosu

Kabosu, a Shiba Inu who captured the hearts of millions, passed away on the morning of the 24th at around 7:50 AM. Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner, shared her final moments, saying, 'I kept stroking her and talking to her until she eventually stopped moving.'

Princess Kako Visits Greek Monastery Restored by Japanese Researcher

Princess Kako, currently visiting Greece, toured a monastery where a Japanese researcher contributed to the restoration of the frescoes.

Bear Euthanized After 8-Hour Standoff in Toyama

A bear was euthanized on the evening of May 27 after an eight-hour standoff in the grounds of a residential property in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture.