Kokuyo Opens New Office in Beijing, Showcases Modern Work Styles

BEIJING, May 30 (News On Japan) - Kokuyo, renowned for its high-quality and innovative office furniture, has opened a new office in Beijing, showcasing height-adjustable desks and phone booth-style spaces. The office in Beijing is a joint space with Lamex, a Hong Kong furniture brand that Kokuyo merged with in July 2022.

Japan's Ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi, visited the office, where customers can observe employees working, allowing Kokuyo to propose not just office furniture but also new ways of working.

Masahiro Fukui, an executive officer at Kokuyo, stated, 'Our employees are continuously experimenting, and we are excited to have customers see these experiments in action.'

Wang Bing, Regional Sales Director at Lamex, added, 'Our Japanese colleagues are meticulous and serious about their work, adhering strictly to workflow. I believe this will lead to positive outcomes.'

Kanasugi commented, 'It is encouraging to see Japanese companies thriving in China's highly competitive market, and I have great respect for the company’s efforts.'

Ambassador Kanasugi emphasized the various cooperation opportunities between Japanese and Chinese companies.

POPULAR NEWS

Japan to Be First Outside the U.S. to Integrate ID Functionality into iPhone

The Japanese government has reached an agreement with American tech giant Apple to incorporate My Number Card functionality into iPhones by next spring, the first country outside the United States to integrate ID functionality into Apple devices.

Teachers Receive Two-Year Sentences for Student Deaths in Avalanche

In a trial where three teachers were charged with professional negligence resulting in death and injury following an avalanche that killed eight high school students in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, the Utsunomiya District Court has sentenced the three to two years in prison.

Japan's Railways to Use QR Codes on Tickets

Eight railway companies, including JR East, have announced that they will gradually phase out the current tickets in favor of QR codes starting from 2026.

Typhoon No. 1 and Front Bring Heavy Rain to Kanto

While there will be sunshine across Japan during the day, rain is expected from the evening onwards on the Pacific side from Kanto to Kinki. Tomorrow, Typhoon No. 1 will move towards the Izu Islands, potentially bringing heavy rain to the Kanto region.

Japanese Woman Escapes Death Sentence in Malaysia

A Japanese woman who was sentenced to death for smuggling methamphetamine into Malaysia has had her sentence reduced to 30 years in prison by a Malaysian court.

MORE Business NEWS

Japan's Long-term Interest Rates Rise to 1.075%, Highest in 12 Years

Long-term interest rates rose, with the yield on newly issued 10-year government bonds in the Tokyo bond market reaching 1.075% at one point, 0.04% higher than the previous day's closing rate. This marks the highest level in about 12 years.

As EV Sales Grow, Major Automakers Showcase Latest Engine Technologies

As the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the market continues to grow, Japanese automakers have showcased their latest engine technologies, emphasizing their commitment to ongoing engine development.

Japan's Traditional Producers in a Pickle

Japan's beloved pickles are facing a crisis. Starting next month, stricter rules for pickle production will come into effect, forcing many farmers to abandon their pickle-making operations.

Is It Time to Sell or Buy? Silver Prices Soar Alongside Gold

Silver prices have significantly increased, doubling over the past five years. In April 2019, silver was around 57 yen per gram, but by April this year, it reached approximately 138 yen per gram, and further rose to 172 yen per gram by May 27. This surge has led to a "Reiwa Silver Rush," with people buying and selling silver items like ingots and coins.

Reviving the Showa Era: Breathing Life into Discarded Furniture

In recent years, more companies have emerged to assist elderly individuals in decluttering their homes when moving into care facilities. While most of the collected furniture and items are typically discarded, one company in Sakai City has taken a different approach by showcasing these items in an exhibition titled 'Toki no Kotodute'.

New Tokyo Neighborhood Opens at Former Olympic Village

The former site of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Athletes' Village, now named 'Harumi Flag,' has officially opened.

Why Use VPN in Japan?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) provides a secure and private connection to the internet by encrypting your data and masking your IP address, creating a secure tunnel for your online activities. This technology has become essential for various reasons, particularly for accessing entertainment content from other countries.