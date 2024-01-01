BEIJING, May 30 (News On Japan) - Kokuyo, renowned for its high-quality and innovative office furniture, has opened a new office in Beijing, showcasing height-adjustable desks and phone booth-style spaces. The office in Beijing is a joint space with Lamex, a Hong Kong furniture brand that Kokuyo merged with in July 2022.

Japan's Ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi, visited the office, where customers can observe employees working, allowing Kokuyo to propose not just office furniture but also new ways of working.

Masahiro Fukui, an executive officer at Kokuyo, stated, 'Our employees are continuously experimenting, and we are excited to have customers see these experiments in action.'

Wang Bing, Regional Sales Director at Lamex, added, 'Our Japanese colleagues are meticulous and serious about their work, adhering strictly to workflow. I believe this will lead to positive outcomes.'

Kanasugi commented, 'It is encouraging to see Japanese companies thriving in China's highly competitive market, and I have great respect for the company’s efforts.'

Ambassador Kanasugi emphasized the various cooperation opportunities between Japanese and Chinese companies.

Source: ANN