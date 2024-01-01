News On Japan
Reality of Traffic Accidents: Parents Struggle Caring for Severely Disabled Son

May 31 (News On Japan) - Each year, 1,600 people in Japan suffer severe disabilities requiring care due to traffic accidents. One man became severely disabled at the age of seven after being hit by a car. The harsh reality that awaited him and his family was overwhelming.

Jun Kuwayama, 36, was born in 1987 as the second son. He was an energetic boy who loved running around the park with friends. However, in June of his second grade year, he was hit by a speeding car while crossing the street on his way home from playing with friends. Although he regained consciousness after about a month, he suffered severe brain damage, resulting in paralysis of his limbs.

His schoolbag, still filled with the belongings from that time, remains untouched. Jun’s parents reminisce about the active boy he once was, now bound to a bed and cared for by his parents, Yuji and Akiko.

Since the accident, Akiko quit her job as a school staff member to provide home care for Jun, a task she has undertaken for 29 years. Despite the use of a specialized lift, bathing him is a heavy burden, but she never skips a day.

Yuji and Akiko sleep on futons near Jun’s bed to respond immediately to any changes in his condition during the night. Their sleep is frequently interrupted.

The reality is that traffic accidents not only affect the victims but also place a significant burden on their families. Jun’s life, and by extension, the lives of his family members, have been turned upside down.

To support families like the Kuwayamas, home helpers provide essential services such as suctioning phlegm, injecting nutrients, and stretching exercises. However, due to a severe shortage of helpers, the family can only utilize about 150 of the 500 hours of caregiving services approved monthly.

The shortage of trained caregivers, especially those qualified to perform medical tasks, is critical. Despite the recognized need for 500 hours of care per month, only a fraction is available.

Yuji Kuwayama has been actively involved in advocating for better support for families of traffic accident victims. He emphasizes the urgent need for improvements in the treatment of home helpers to attract and retain more personnel.

As Jun’s parents age, the strain of caregiving increases. Last year, Yuji underwent surgery for a herniated disc, and Akiko faced psychological challenges, making it difficult to continue caregiving at times. They have started using a short-stay facility once a month, but it is primarily for end-of-life care and not a long-term solution.

Despite these efforts, the Kuwayamas face an uncertain future, continuing to support their son at home. They hope that within the next decade, a more sustainable system will be established, but they acknowledge that they too are aging.

The day when the worries of traffic accident victims and their families will be alleviated seems distant.

Source: ABCTVnews

