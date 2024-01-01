Jun 07 (News On Japan) - In broad daylight, three giant bears appeared at a "campground." They devoured the food on the tables and flattened the tents, causing extensive damage.

However, this campground is actually a recreated site within a zoo.

This is the third year of this initiative, aimed at raising awareness about conflicts with wild bears.

The bears' performances were impressively realistic, but that is no surprise.

These bears were originally wild. They were captured seven years ago after causing damage to local residents' homes and have since been housed in the zoo.

Source: ANN