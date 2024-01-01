Jun 08 (News On Japan) - In the upcoming version 2.3 update of the popular role-playing game『崩壊：スターレイル』(Honkai: Star Rail), titled 'Goodbye, Pinoconi, players are introduced to a compelling storyline where the protagonists must bid farewell to Pinoconi, a beloved character who has been a significant part of their journey.
Set in a futuristic universe, Honkai: Star Rail follows a group of characters who travel through space on a starship called the Astral Express. Players take on the role of a captain and recruit various characters, each with unique abilities and backgrounds, to embark on an interstellar adventure.
Source: 崩壊：スターレイル