TOKYO, Jun 11 (News On Japan) - The Japanese popular manga series 'Cells at Work!', known for its unique portrayal of human cells as characters, is set to receive a live-action film adaptation. The manga, which gained international acclaim and spurred a successful anime series, depicts the intricate workings of the human body through anthropomorphized cells.

Scheduled for a nationwide release in December 2024, the film will feature an all-star Japanese cast including Mei Nagano and Takeru Satoh. The project aims to bring the 'smallest' story set within the human body to the big screen on an unprecedented scale for Japanese cinema. With the original series having sold over 10 million copies worldwide, the live-action adaptation is expected to be a significant cinematic event.

Source: シネマトゥデイ