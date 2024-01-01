News On Japan
TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 11 Preview

Jun 12 (News On Japan) - Episode 11 of TV anime 'Girls Band Cry', titled 'Center of the World,' shows the band's progress as they practice for the upcoming festival. The band members, including Nina, have grown more cohesive, and the sight of the spacious audience seats and the large stage at the festival venue fills them with excitement. Subaru resolves to confront what he truly wants to achieve.

Girls Band Cry follows the story of Rina, a young woman passionately pursuing her dreams of becoming a successful musician with her all-girl band. Despite her determination, Rina faces numerous challenges, including the disapproval of her traditional parents who visit from the countryside. The anime explores Rina's struggle to balance her ambitions with family expectations, the bond she shares with her bandmates, and the emotional and personal growth she experiences along the way. With each episode, Rina and her bandmates confront new obstacles, perform heartfelt music, and deepen their friendships, all while striving to make their mark in the competitive world of music.

Previously: TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 10 Preview

Source: GIRLS BAND CRY Channel

