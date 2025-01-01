News On Japan
Central Tokyo to Provide 15,000 Yen Monthly for Students

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Chiyoda Ward in central Tokyo has announced a new childcare support policy, offering households with junior high and high school students a monthly stipend of 15,000 yen per child, without income restrictions, starting in April 2025.

The initiative aims to ease education-related financial burdens and is expected to cost 5.8 billion yen annually.

The measure aims to alleviate the growing financial burden of extracurricular activities and education costs compared to elementary school years. If approved, the program will commence in April 2025, amounting to an annual payout of 180,000 yen per student. Families with two eligible children would receive 360,000 yen annually, while those with three would get 540,000 yen.

The proposal has been met with broad approval from Chiyoda Ward residents. One parent, who has a high school senior and a first-year middle schooler, expressed gratitude, saying, "This support will help cover various expenses and expand educational choices." Another resident noted, "This is typical of Chiyoda Ward, a wealthy area. While the policy isn’t the reason to have children, it certainly makes raising them easier. I hope other districts follow suit."

Chiyoda Ward estimates that around 3,500 junior high and high school students will be eligible, with the total cost projected at 5.8 billion yen per year. The ward has historically invested heavily in child-rearing support, offering free school lunches and diaper provisions. The latest budget also includes up to 100,000 yen for egg freezing and a subsidy of up to 50,000 yen for infertility treatments. Additionally, from April, kindergartens in the ward will begin offering free school lunches.

However, the policy has sparked mixed reactions in neighboring Taito Ward, which does not offer similar benefits. Some residents expressed frustration, with one saying, "Chiyoda Ward is so close, yet the policies differ drastically. It would be fairer if Tokyo implemented uniform support across all wards." Another noted, "It feels unfair—everyone works hard and raises children, yet only Chiyoda Ward families receive this subsidy."

Chiyoda Ward has a budget of approximately 89 billion yen for fiscal 2025 and boasts one of the highest concentrations of businesses in Tokyo. However, it also has the smallest population among the 23 wards, with about 68,000 residents. Thanks to its generous childcare policies, the ward has seen a slow but steady increase in its population.

As financial resources vary between districts, policies like this are likely to remain a point of discussion in Tokyo’s ongoing efforts to support child-rearing families.

Source: FNN

