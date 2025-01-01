Kansai Airport Unveils New Immigration System

OSAKA, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Kansai International Airport’s newly renovated immigration area was unveiled this week, boasting an open-concept design that allows travelers to submit passports, facial photos, and fingerprints in a single step.

The upgraded immigration facility at Terminal 1 (South) was opened to the press on February 18th. The renovation is part of the airport’s comprehensive refurbishment of Terminal 1, which has been underway since 2021. The redesigned space features an open-concept design and has expanded by 1.3 times its previous size.

Last year, the number of foreign visitors to Japan reached a record high of approximately 37 million. Ahead of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which opens in April, the new immigration area (South) is set to officially open by the end of February.

Meanwhile, additional renovations, including a new lounge space, are also underway. Kansai Airport’s Terminal 1 is scheduled for a grand reopening on March 27th.

Source: MBS