OSAKA, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - Many municipalities in Kansai have started their teacher recruitment exams about a week earlier than usual, as a shortage of teachers continues to grip Japan.

Around 3,300 candidates aiming to become public school teachers took the first round of written exams at a high school in Osaka on June 15th. In recent years, there has been a nationwide decline in the number of people entering the teaching profession, resulting in the lowest competitive ratios for public school teacher recruitment exams in 2022.

To secure talented individuals quickly, Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has pushed for earlier exam schedules. Consequently, many municipalities in Kansai have moved their exam dates up by about a week. However, the number of applicants in Osaka this year is around 5,600, down by about 300 from last year.

Osaka Prefecture stated, 'We want to ensure we are not lagging behind the national trend. We will review the effectiveness and consider next year’s schedule accordingly.'

Source: YOMIURI