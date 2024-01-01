News On Japan
Shizuoka's 200-Year-Old Company Expands into Aviation and Agriculture

SHIZUOKA, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - Suzuyo Group, based in Shizuoka, is a multifaceted enterprise with a history spanning over 200 years. Known for its extensive involvement in logistics across land, sea, and air, the group also operates in sectors such as trading, construction, food, and regional development. The conglomerate comprises 139 companies.

Suzuyo's history dates back to 1801 when it started as a marine freight business in Shimizu Port. The company's founder, Chozo Yosuke, established a legacy that has been passed down through eight generations.

Central to Suzuyo Group's success is its guiding philosophy: 'Always be indispensable to society. Fear no change.' This ethos is deeply rooted in the group's core principle of 'Kyosei' -- a term signifying coexistence -- which has been passed down through generations of employees.

Suzuyo Group's commitment to 'Kyosei' has fueled its innovative approach to business, allowing it to adapt and thrive amidst changing market conditions. This philosophy has enabled the group to continually develop groundbreaking ventures while maintaining its foundational values.

Over the years, Suzuyo has ventured into various industries, including coal sales, tuna canning, and the development of fish-derived insulin.

In 2010, Suzuyo entered the agriculture sector, cultivating tomatoes for use in minestrone soup produced by its food company.

The group's recent forays into the aviation and agricultural sectors underscore its adaptability and forward-thinking strategy. As Suzuyo Group continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to creating value for society, ensuring its relevance and sustainability in the years to come.

Source: テレ東BIZ

