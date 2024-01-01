BBQ Chain's Half-Price Women-Only Deal

TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - Is offering a 'half-price for women' promotion at all-you-can-eat BBQ discriminatory?

The promotion at a major BBQ chain, Gyu-Kaku, which started on Monday, has sparked debate online. The campaign offers women a 50% discount on an all-you-can-eat course, reducing the regular price of 3,938 yen to 1,969 yen. While some women expressed happiness over the discount, calling it a great deal, others raised concerns about potential gender discrimination.

Critics online have pointed out that in recent years, many cinemas have discontinued “Ladies’ Day” discounts, and questioned whether Gyu-Kaku’s campaign reflects outdated values. Some see the promotion as discriminatory against men, arguing that if women receive a discount, men should too.

One respondent on the street commented, “I’m okay with the half-price deal, but it feels unfair that it’s only for women. If it’s about equality, men should get something too.”

However, others defended the promotion, suggesting it’s similar to student or senior discounts, which are widely accepted. Gyu-Kaku responded by explaining that their data shows women order about four plates less than men on average at all-you-can-eat events, which was the basis for the campaign. They clarified that the promotion was not intended as gender discrimination.

Source: ANN