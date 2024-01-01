KDDI Showcases Future Shopping Experience with AI-Driven Technology

TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - KDDI has hosted an exhibition showcasing a 'future shopping experience' which imagines a future where cutting-edge technologies like generative AI seamlessly integrate into daily life.

Visitors can experience interactions with life-sized virtual humans providing customer service and robots delivering ordered products, offering a glimpse into what "shopping of the future" might look like.

In addition to these experiences, the exhibition also highlights initiatives in fields such as drones, mobility, and logistics.

Moreover, KDDI President Makoto Takahashi and Tadao Nagasaki, President of OpenAI Japan (the developer of ChatGPT), exchanged views on the future of AI-powered convenience stores.

KDDI President Makoto Takahashi stated, "As the labor force continues to shrink, we want to leverage AI to address these challenges."

OpenAI Japan President Tadao Nagasaki commented, "Managing inventory on a minute-by-minute, second-by-second basis will become much easier as it can be done through verbal commands."

Source: FNN