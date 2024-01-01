News On Japan
Daihatsu Recalls 1.71 Million Vehicles Due to Bolt Issues

Sep 22 (News On Japan) - Daihatsu Motor announced on Friday that it has filed a recall with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism for 1.71 million vehicles, including 15 models such as the Tanto, due to improper tightening of seat bolts.

The company has reported 449 cases of defects. According to the ministry, the bolts under the seats may loosen due to vibrations during driving, potentially compromising the seat’s ability to protect drivers and passengers in the event of a collision.

