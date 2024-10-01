Ishiba Cabinet 'Photoshopped' Before Publication

TOKYO, Oct 08 (News On Japan) - Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi revealed in a press conference that a group photo of the Ishiba Cabinet, taken on October 1st to commemorate its inauguration, had been slightly modified before being posted on the Prime Minister's Office website.

Initially, the photo showed white shirts visible around the abdomen areas of Prime Minister Ishiba and Defense Minister Nakatani. However, these elements were removed in the edited version. Hayashi explained, "Official group photos taken during formal events are meant to serve as lasting mementos for the individuals involved, so we have carried out minor edits in the past as well."

Source: テレ東BIZ