News On Japan
Politics

Ishiba Cabinet 'Photoshopped' Before Publication

TOKYO, Oct 08 (News On Japan) - Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi revealed in a press conference that a group photo of the Ishiba Cabinet, taken on October 1st to commemorate its inauguration, had been slightly modified before being posted on the Prime Minister's Office website.

Initially, the photo showed white shirts visible around the abdomen areas of Prime Minister Ishiba and Defense Minister Nakatani. However, these elements were removed in the edited version. Hayashi explained, "Official group photos taken during formal events are meant to serve as lasting mementos for the individuals involved, so we have carried out minor edits in the past as well."

Source: テレ東BIZ

Former Empress Has Surgery On Fractured Thigh Bone

Japan's 89-year-old former empress Michiko underwent surgery on Tuesday at Tokyo University Hospital for a fracture in her right thigh bone. The surgery was successfully completed, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Crane Injures 4 Women at Osaka Music Festival

A camera crane collapsed at a music festival venue in Osaka, injuring at least four people.

Massive Solar Flare Raises Risk of Satellite and GPS Disruptions

Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) has reported the occurrence of a major solar flare on October 3rd.

Red Gate Remains Shut for Tokyo University Students

Tokyo University's iconic Red Gate, which has long been a symbol for prospective students to pass through, has remained closed for the past three years, leaving many students unable to experience walking through it.

Ishiba takes the prize but faces big obstacles in steering Japan's political future

It was a case of fifth-time lucky for Shigeru Ishiba, who was sworn in as Prime Minister of Japan on 1 October 2024. After four unsuccessful attempts to win the leadership of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) between 2008 and 2020, and his increasingly isolated position as an outsider within the party, it looked like he had missed his chance. His perseverance has now paid off. (East Asia Forum)

Ishiba Frames Three Pillars

Prime Minister Ishiba has instructed relevant ministers to draft economic measures focused on addressing rising prices, strengthening growth, and ensuring safety and security.

Fifth time’s the charm for Japan’s new prime minister

On 27 September, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose Shigeru Ishiba as its new leader from an unprecedentedly large field of nine contenders. He succeeded Fumio Kishida as prime minister on 1 October, and has called an election for 27 October. After suffering defeats in four previous party leadership elections, how did Ishiba win this time? (East Asia Forum)

Gifu Prefecture Abandons Appeal Over Personal Information Leak Lawsuit

Gifu Prefecture has decided not to appeal a ruling by the Nagoya High Court, which deemed the police’s collection and provision of residents’ personal information to a business operator as illegal.

Ishiba makes first major remarks as Japan's new PM

Japan's new Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Tuesday highlighted his priorities in his first news conference after taking office. They include political reform, revising a major agreement with an ally and getting the public's mandate. (NHK)

Japan's incoming prime minister announces snap election on October 27

Japan's incoming prime minister Ishiba Shigeru will officially assume his post at the Diet on Tuesday. He says he will call a snap election on October 27. (NHK)

Ishiba Unveils New Cabinet Lineup

The new leader of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party has officially announced his executive lineup. LDP President Ishiba Shigeru is set to become prime minister on Tuesday. (NHK)

Shigeru Ishiba wins leadership contest after series of scandals in Japan's ruling party

Japan's former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to become the country's new prime minister. He replaces current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said he would not stand again after a series of financial and political scandals rocked the LDP party. (DW News)