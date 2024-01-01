Man Arrested over Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Osaka Hitchhiked to Yokohama

TOKYO, Oct 11 (News On Japan) - A man arrested in Yokohama on October 9th in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Osaka's Minami district has admitted to hitchhiking to Yokohama.

The suspect, Shunsuke Fukui (30), unemployed, was arrested on suspicion of murdering the girl, who lived in the city, by strangling her at a hotel in Dotonbori, Chuo Ward, Osaka, on September 28th. He was sent to the prosecutor's office on the morning of October 11th.

Fukui is believed to have escaped through the hotel window. Investigators spotted him leaving a manga cafe in Yokohama on October 9th and arrested him.

Subsequent interviews revealed that Fukui told police he "hitchhiked from Osaka to Yokohama."

The police are continuing their investigation into the motive and other details of the case.

Source: ANN