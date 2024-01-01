News On Japan
Travel

Century-Old Bathhouse Tradition Reimagined in Harajuku

TOKYO, Oct 18 (News On Japan) - A new bathhouse has opened in Tokyo’s Harajuku with the hope of continuing to be loved for the next 100 years.

Cleaning at the bathhouse begins at 4 a.m.

While it may seem that young people are gathering here, in reality, they are embarking on a rare industry challenge to create a bathhouse culture that will endure for a century.

In 2024, a new commercial complex called Tokyu Plaza Harajuku "Harakado" opened in Harajuku, Tokyo, with more than 70 stores coming together as a new cultural hub.

Among the highlights is Kosugiyu Harajuku, located in the basement.

The bathhouse features a milk bath with a gentle aroma of milk, recreating the traditional atmosphere of a neighborhood bathhouse.

With the rise of online shopping, foot traffic to commercial facilities has declined. In an effort to create a space that people would want to visit regularly, Tokyu Land Corporation joined forces with the long-established bathhouse Kosugiyu in Koenji to launch this project.

The third-generation owner of Kosugiyu, Yusuke Hiramatsu, shared his thoughts: "Public bathhouses are decreasing, and so are neighborhood cafes, bookstores, and shopping streets. At the heart of each of these spaces are local customers, and our aim is to create a place that is deeply rooted in the community and loved by the locals."

In Koenji, they established a share space next to the bathhouse, hosted events in collaboration with local communities and companies, and attracted up to 1,000 visitors on busy days.

In Harajuku, their concept of an "open bathhouse for all" is expressed through the 151-tsubo basement space.

Kosugiyu Harajuku attendant, Eriko Sekine, explained: "How can we create a sense of daily life in an extraordinary city and facility? For example, by making this a base for runners, who can enjoy a bath and a beer after their run, or by creating a tatami area where people can relax. We want to make this a place where people can rest, work, and feel at home."

With added value like rest, workspaces, and dining, the bathhouse aims to become a beloved spot for many.

Visitors commented, "It’s great to see so many local residents here, from children in elementary school to people in their 70s and 80s," and "At a regular runner’s station, you pay a similar amount just for a locker and shower, so this is wonderful," and "(The beer) is amazing. I even went for a refill."

The facility opens as early as 7 a.m. and operates until 11 p.m., with an entry fee of 550 yen, making it affordable enough to visit every day.

With an increasing number of young staff members who love bathhouses or have been saved by them, the culture of bathhouses loved for 100 years will be shared from this location.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

JR West Develops Special Umbrella to Protect Passengers from Knife Attacks

JR West Japan has announced the development of a special umbrella designed to protect passengers and crew from attackers wielding knives or other weapons, with plans to equip train cars with these umbrellas.

Bus carrying Japanese tourists crashes in Turkey, 6 people hospitalized

The Japanese embassy in Turkey says six Japanese tourists were hospitalized with injuries on Thursday after their bus was involved in an accident in western Turkey. (NHK)

New Replica COVID Vaccine Sparks Controversy in Japan

Japan’s recent approval and rollout of a new "Replica Vaccine" for COVID-19 has triggered widespread public concern, with some businesses imposing entry bans on vaccinated individuals. The vaccine, which began regular administration in October, has faced backlash due to its ability to "self-replicate" in the body, raising anxiety about its safety.

Japan's Oldest Reactor Gets Approval to Operate 50+ Years

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has granted approval for Kansai Electric Power Company's Takahama Reactor No. 1 to operate for over 50 years, marking a first in Japan, reaching its 50th anniversary next month.

Japan Faces 18 Trillion Yen Economic Loss Due to Sleep Deprivation

Japan is grappling with a severe sleep deprivation crisis, with economic losses estimated at 18 trillion yen annually due to reduced productivity, according to a study by the RAND Corporation.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Century-Old Bathhouse Tradition Reimagined in Harajuku

A new bathhouse has opened in Tokyo’s Harajuku with the hope of continuing to be loved for the next 100 years.

Uncover the Charm of Fukuoka Japan: Best-Kept Train Wandering the Countryside

What makes this Japanese train so special is the opportunity to savor a French course meal as you journey through the picturesque Japanese countryside.

Ibaraki Escapes Last Place in Attractiveness Ranking

The 'Prefectural Attractiveness Ranking,' which started in 2009, marked its 16th edition in 2024, with competition for the bottom rank a hot topic. This year, Ibaraki Prefecture, which ranked last in 2023, moved up two spots, overtaking Saitama Prefecture.

'Castle in the Sky' Emerges First Time This Season

As thick morning fog lifted, sunlight streamed through the distant mountain ranges, revealing Echizen Ono Castle perched above a sea of clouds, built over 400 years ago by a close aide to Oda Nobunaga.

The TRUTH About OVERTOURISM in Japan

Japan's Streets are PACKED With Tourists, Over Tourism is running WILD! Or is it really? There has been a lot of news recently about this growing problem in Japan, but what is the reality on the ground in one of Japan's most popular cities, Kyoto? (Inaka Adventure)

Tourists Flock to Kayabuki Village

Kayabuki Village in Kyoto Prefecture is home to 39 thatched-roof houses, selected as an Important Preservation District for Groups of Traditional Buildings by the Japanese government.

Experience Traditional Japan at a Hidden Hot Spring Ryokan

石苔亭いしだ SEKITAITEI ISHIDA: Japanese inns are known for their polite service, but the hospitality here was truly exceptional. (It's Time to Travel / 旅する時間)

Tokyo-Osaka Bullet Train: Is the Green Car Worth the Extra Yen?

I'm taking both the Ordinary and Green cars on the Tokaido Shinkansen between Tokyo and Osaka. I'm trying out the new service in the Green car. (Solo Travel Japan)