Century-Old Bathhouse Tradition Reimagined in Harajuku

TOKYO, Oct 18 (News On Japan) - A new bathhouse has opened in Tokyo’s Harajuku with the hope of continuing to be loved for the next 100 years.

Cleaning at the bathhouse begins at 4 a.m.

While it may seem that young people are gathering here, in reality, they are embarking on a rare industry challenge to create a bathhouse culture that will endure for a century.

In 2024, a new commercial complex called Tokyu Plaza Harajuku "Harakado" opened in Harajuku, Tokyo, with more than 70 stores coming together as a new cultural hub.

Among the highlights is Kosugiyu Harajuku, located in the basement.

The bathhouse features a milk bath with a gentle aroma of milk, recreating the traditional atmosphere of a neighborhood bathhouse.

With the rise of online shopping, foot traffic to commercial facilities has declined. In an effort to create a space that people would want to visit regularly, Tokyu Land Corporation joined forces with the long-established bathhouse Kosugiyu in Koenji to launch this project.

The third-generation owner of Kosugiyu, Yusuke Hiramatsu, shared his thoughts: "Public bathhouses are decreasing, and so are neighborhood cafes, bookstores, and shopping streets. At the heart of each of these spaces are local customers, and our aim is to create a place that is deeply rooted in the community and loved by the locals."

In Koenji, they established a share space next to the bathhouse, hosted events in collaboration with local communities and companies, and attracted up to 1,000 visitors on busy days.

In Harajuku, their concept of an "open bathhouse for all" is expressed through the 151-tsubo basement space.

Kosugiyu Harajuku attendant, Eriko Sekine, explained: "How can we create a sense of daily life in an extraordinary city and facility? For example, by making this a base for runners, who can enjoy a bath and a beer after their run, or by creating a tatami area where people can relax. We want to make this a place where people can rest, work, and feel at home."

With added value like rest, workspaces, and dining, the bathhouse aims to become a beloved spot for many.

Visitors commented, "It’s great to see so many local residents here, from children in elementary school to people in their 70s and 80s," and "At a regular runner’s station, you pay a similar amount just for a locker and shower, so this is wonderful," and "(The beer) is amazing. I even went for a refill."

The facility opens as early as 7 a.m. and operates until 11 p.m., with an entry fee of 550 yen, making it affordable enough to visit every day.

With an increasing number of young staff members who love bathhouses or have been saved by them, the culture of bathhouses loved for 100 years will be shared from this location.

Source: FNN