Society

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

TOKYO, Oct 21 (News On Japan) - A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

In response, the National Police Agency made an unusual public appeal, urging individuals involved to come forward and seek protection, emphasizing that the police would safeguard both them and their families.

At the center of these crimes is the anonymous and fluid criminal group "Tokuryu," which has shifted its tactics from special fraud schemes, such as phone scams targeting the elderly, to orchestrating robberies. According to experts, this shift occurred as increased awareness and crackdowns made special fraud more difficult. The police are now focused on apprehending the group’s leaders.

Suspicious visits, such as individuals posing as contractors or offering services like sewage inspections, have been reported at various crime scenes. These visits, often occurring before robberies, have raised concerns, with the police warning the public to be vigilant.

Source: ANN

