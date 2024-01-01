Lower House Election Results Expected Overnight as Early Voter Turnout Tops 20 Million

Oct 27 (News On Japan) - Voting for Japan’s 50th House of Representatives election began this morning, with polls in most areas set to close at 8 p.m. Early indications suggest that preliminary results will be available later tonight.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported a turnout of 19.14% as of 2 p.m., 2.5 percentage points lower than the previous election at this stage. However, over 20.95 million people had voted early by October 26th, marking an increase of approximately 375,000 from the same period last time.

Key issues in this election include political reforms prompted by the Liberal Democratic Party’s internal funding scandal, as well as economic policy debates. A primary focus will be whether the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, can secure a combined majority of 233 seats. Voting will conclude at 8 p.m. in most areas, with ballot counting to begin immediately.

Source: テレ東BIZ