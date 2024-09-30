News On Japan
Education

Secrets of Shinjuku’s Growth Uncovered by Tokyo University

TOKYO, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - Shinjuku, Japan’s largest entertainment district, is currently undergoing redevelopment. Tokyo University's Geography Club recently delved into the secrets of Shinjuku’s unique landscape and its role in shaping the district’s history.

Tokyo University’s Geography Club recently published a book compiling their findings, garnering widespread attention. Their exploration began in Shinjuku’s origin point, Yotsuya 4-chome, where 'Naito Shinjuku' was established during the Edo period as a new stop on the Koshu Kaido road, located between Nihonbashi and Takaido without any resting stations for 16 kilometers. Naito Shinjuku, named after the Naito family who resided there, would grow into the heart of modern-day Shinjuku.

A notable feature of Shinjuku is the flat land on which it sits, offering an abundance of greenery, especially in the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden. Established in 1906, the garden preserves rare plant species, including varieties developed through early 20th-century research on Western plants.

One unique historical remnant in Shinjuku is Japan’s first domestically cultivated strawberry, the Fukuba strawberry, developed from French seeds. This variety has become the ancestor to most strawberries grown in Japan today, a vital part of Japan's culinary heritage.

Shinjuku is also home to Japan’s first cultivated muskmelon, stored at Shinjuku Gyoen, and historically sold by Shinjuku Takano, a luxury fruit store that began muskmelon sales in 1919. Shinjuku’s flat terrain greatly influenced its development, especially in resilience to natural disasters.

When the Great Kanto Earthquake struck roughly 40 years after Shinjuku Station's opening, the soft ground in areas like Nihonbashi and Ginza suffered severe damage, while Shinjuku and other western areas were largely spared due to their solid bedrock foundations. Consequently, Shinjuku’s population surged as people migrated from the east. Iconic establishments, such as Kinokuniya Bookstore and Isetan Shinjuku, opened their doors, marking Shinjuku as a leading entertainment district in Japan.

During Japan’s rapid economic growth in the 1960s, Shinjuku saw another transformative period. In 1963, the restaurant Asia opened near Shinjuku East Exit, featuring a unique chicken stew that remains a favorite to this day. Back then, Western-style dining was popular, with diners happily sharing tables to enjoy hearty meals.

In the same decade, Shinjuku’s West Exit Plaza became a hub for political rallies, embodying the youthful fervor of the era. As redevelopment continued, the West Exit area evolved into a business district serving over 300,000 people. The construction of skyscrapers began with the Keio Plaza Hotel in 1971, reaching new heights with the Mitsui Building in 1974, which, at 211 meters, was the tallest in Japan at the time.

Shinjuku’s topography led to unique architectural developments, including the Keio Plaza Hotel’s design. The hotel’s lobby entrance is located on the third floor instead of the first, owing to the building’s construction on the site of the former Yodobashi Water Purification Plant, which was excavated to a depth of seven meters. This created the unusual effect of the third floor appearing at street level, leaving an intriguing architectural legacy.

Shinjuku Station and the surrounding area continue to evolve, with new projects underway to replace aging buildings. A new skyscraper will rise on the site of the former Odakyu Department Store, slated for completion by 2047. Shinjuku’s ongoing transformation is a testament to its resilience and the enduring benefits of its unique landscape.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Calls for Accountability Grow Among LDP Leadership

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has fallen short of its majority target, and voices questioning the accountability of the party’s leadership, including Prime Minister Ishiba, are growing.

Japan's Ruling Coalition to Lose Majority

Japan's ruling coalition appears set to lose its majority in the House of Representatives election, marking the first time since 2009 that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito have failed to secure over half the seats.

Dodgers say Ohtani has partially dislocated shoulder

Shohei Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder during an attempted steal of second base Saturday night, potentially putting his availability for the rest of this World Series in jeopardy. (ESPN)

New Year Lucky Bags 2025: Tobu Bets on Luxury Food

The race for Japanese New Year's 'lucky bags' has begun. Tobu Department Store and Matsuya unveiled their offerings for 2025 on October 24th. In response to ongoing inflation, Tobu will provide a variety of luxurious food items, such as a 'meat boat platter' featuring different cuts of Yamagata beef, and a 'sashimi boat platter' with bluefin tuna and sea bream.

Metal Theft Cases on the Rise: Roof of Shrine Disappears

At Nagusa Itsukushima Shrine, known as a sacred spot for Demon Slayer fans, most of the roof has gone missing. Copper sheets once hung from the roof, giving the shrine its dignified appearance.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Secrets of Shinjuku’s Growth Uncovered by Tokyo University

Shinjuku, Japan’s largest entertainment district, is currently undergoing redevelopment. Tokyo University's Geography Club recently delved into the secrets of Shinjuku’s unique landscape and its role in shaping the district’s history.

The Weakening Imperial State | Setting the Stage #2

The rise of Japan's warrior class is at hand. In this video we dive into the development of private warrior groups who will transition into the Bushi along with significant warriors of the capital who will forge lasting warrior clans. (The Shogunate)

Foreign Tourists Praise Japanese Clinics

Japanese clinics are increasingly being visited by foreign tourists for a variety of medical reasons. These include emergencies such as sudden illnesses, injuries, and the need for critical vaccinations.

International Menstruation Day: Event Held in Osaka to Promote Greater Understanding

Saturday (Oct 19) marked International Menstruation Day. An event aimed at fostering a better understanding of menstruation is currently being held in Osaka.

How I Learned JAPANESE (and how you can too)

Learning Japanese has allowed me to fly planes, captain boats, apprentice under legendary Japanese musicians and so much more. Studying Japanese was the single best decision of my life and has changed Everything. This is how I did it, and how you can learn Japanese too! (Tokyo Lens)

Studying Abroad: What to Do if Arrested on Student Visa

The Japanese passport is one of the strongest in the world, ranked only second to Singapore.

Chinese historical war Movie “THE VOLUNTEERS: TO THE WAR 2 - Trailer (2024) is showing

THE VOLUNTEERS: TO THE WAR 2 - Trailer (2024) was released in mainland China on September 30, 2024, and up to now the film has taken the Chinese box office by storm，earning over 100 million for five consecutive days, and grosses 900 million at the box office.

中国の半導体産業の現状はどうなっていますか？

世界の半導体市場において、中国は徐々に追随者から無視できない重要な力へと移行しています。近年、特にアメリカによる包括的な封鎖をはじめとする多くの外的な挑戦に直面しているにもかかわらず、中国の半導体産業は強い成長を見せ、特定の分野では顕著な進展を遂げています。