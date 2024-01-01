News On Japan
Education

Record 350,000 Japanese Students Chronically Absent as Bullying Cases Hit New High

TOKYO, Nov 01 (News On Japan) - The number of elementary and junior high school students in Japan who are classified as "chronically absent" has reached a record high of about 350,000, according to the Ministry of Education's latest survey.

Each year, the Ministry of Education surveys elementary, junior high, high schools, and special education schools nationwide on issues such as chronic absenteeism and bullying. The results for the last fiscal year were released on October 31.

The survey revealed that the number of elementary and junior high students in a state of chronic absenteeism increased by about 47,000 from the previous year, totaling 346,482 students. This marks the 11th consecutive year of increase and a record high.

At the high school level, the number also rose by about 8,000, reaching a record 68,770 students.

The Ministry of Education attributes this increase in part to a growing understanding among parents, many of whom no longer feel compelled to force their children to attend school.

In addition, the number of bullying cases recognized in elementary, junior high, and high schools reached a record 732,568 cases.

There were also 1,306 severe bullying incidents classified as "serious cases" that could lead to chronic absenteeism or suicide, the highest number recorded. In about 40% of these cases, schools had not recognized the incidents as bullying until they were officially identified as serious cases.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Shibuya Halloween 2024

On October 31st, Shibuya transforms into a vibrant hub of creativity and excitement for Halloween. Despite increasing regulations and slightly smaller crowds, many people continue to celebrate by dressing up and following the rules. (Video Street View Japan)

North Korea announces ICBM launch, Japan and US condemn it

North Korea's state-run media has announced it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday morning. Japan and the United States have strongly condemned it. (NHK)

Japan's Komeito party leader to resign over election results

The leader of Japan's ruling coalition partner Komeito has stated his intention to step down to take responsibility for the party's setback in Sunday's Lower House election. (NHK)

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

Red-Tinted River Baffles Sendai Locals

The Hirose River in Sendai City has turned a mysterious red, sparking local concern. Residents are puzzled, with some noting they've never seen anything like it before.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Record 350,000 Japanese Students Chronically Absent as Bullying Cases Hit New High

The number of elementary and junior high school students in Japan who are classified as "chronically absent" has reached a record high of about 350,000, according to the Ministry of Education's latest survey.

Youth suicides in Japan top 500, govt. calls for support network

A Japanese government report shows the number of suicides by children and teens in Japan remains high at over 500 cases in 2023. The government is calling for a support network to prevent young people from feeling alienated. (NHK)

Rise and Fall of Zero: A6M and Its Struggle for Pacific Supremacy

This episode dives into the rise and legacy of Japan's iconic A6M Mitsubishi Zero fighter, which shattered Allied assumptions of air superiority in WWII. Initially, the British and Americans underestimated Japan’s aviation capabilities, but Japan’s innovative A6M Zero quickly proved otherwise. (Kings and Generals)

Exploring Japanese Traditions Through Samurai Culture and Photography

The samurai caste endured for seven centuries, from the late 12th century to the late 19th century, witnessing shifts in rulers, epochs, and values. Yet, their commitment to duty and honor remained unwavering.

Secrets of Shinjuku’s Growth Uncovered by Tokyo University

Shinjuku, Japan’s largest entertainment district, is currently undergoing redevelopment. Tokyo University's Geography Club recently delved into the secrets of Shinjuku’s unique landscape and its role in shaping the district’s history.

The Weakening Imperial State | Setting the Stage #2

The rise of Japan's warrior class is at hand. In this video we dive into the development of private warrior groups who will transition into the Bushi along with significant warriors of the capital who will forge lasting warrior clans. (The Shogunate)

Foreign Tourists Praise Japanese Clinics

Japanese clinics are increasingly being visited by foreign tourists for a variety of medical reasons. These include emergencies such as sudden illnesses, injuries, and the need for critical vaccinations.

International Menstruation Day: Event Held in Osaka to Promote Greater Understanding

Saturday (Oct 19) marked International Menstruation Day. An event aimed at fostering a better understanding of menstruation is currently being held in Osaka.