Creepy Laundry Thief Targets School Uniforms

HIROSHIMA, Nov 06 (News On Japan) - In a residential neighborhood in Hiroshima Prefecture, a suspicious man was recently spotted leaning close to other people's laundry, carefully examining each item. His target: the clothing of a junior high school girl.

Victim: "My daughter's clothes were being stolen at a rate of about once a week."

In the early hours of October 24th, just after 4 a.m., the man appeared in the quiet, empty neighborhood. Heading straight to the balcony, he touched the laundry items hanging there, meticulously inspecting each piece.

In the darkness, he seemed to be searching for something specific. Not finding what he wanted, he left without taking anything.

Victim: "Since my child's laundry wasn't there, he left without taking anything."

According to the victim, this wasn't the first time the man had appeared.

Victim: "At least four times in a month. My daughter's school uniform shirt, shorts, and swimsuit. Lastly, my husband's shorts, which I think he took by mistake, thinking they belonged to my daughter."

The victim speculates that since no women's clothing was left hanging on the day the video was recorded, the man took nothing. She expressed worry, stating, "I can’t tell if he's after the laundry or my daughter herself. There's a fear that he might try something directly."

The victim has reported the incidents to the police.

