Japan Plans to Raise Teacher Pay

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - Japan's Finance Ministry presented a plan on November 11th during the Fiscal System Council to gradually increase the 'teacher adjustment allowance' --currently awarded as a substitute for overtime pay -- from its current 4% of monthly salary to 10% over a span of five years.

This raise is conditional on implementing work-style reforms to reduce teachers' overtime hours. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, however, is pushing for a one-time increase of the allowance to 13% in the fiscal 2025 budget, potentially leading to challenging negotiations with the Finance Ministry.

Source: テレ東BIZ