Japan Plans to Raise Teacher Pay

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - Japan's Finance Ministry presented a plan on November 11th during the Fiscal System Council to gradually increase the 'teacher adjustment allowance' --currently awarded as a substitute for overtime pay -- from its current 4% of monthly salary to 10% over a span of five years.

This raise is conditional on implementing work-style reforms to reduce teachers' overtime hours. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, however, is pushing for a one-time increase of the allowance to 13% in the fiscal 2025 budget, potentially leading to challenging negotiations with the Finance Ministry.

Source: テレ東BIZ

USJ to Open 'Donkey Kong Country' in December

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has announced that the new 'Donkey Kong Country' area will open on December 11th, expanding the 'Super Nintendo World' by 1.7 times.

Satellite Malfunction Leaves Japan Weather Images Unavailable

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is currently experiencing issues displaying images from the Himawari weather satellite on its official website. Efforts are underway to identify the cause and restore normal service, but the timeline for recovery remains unclear.

Watami Acquires Subway, Aims to Open 3,000 Stores in Japan

Major izakaya chain operator Watami has acquired Subway Japan in a large-scale acquisition it views as a 'second founding,' aiming to establish a foothold in the fast-food market.

Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

Parents Struggle with Tablet Rental Fees as Gov't Shifts Funding Responsibility

Using tablets for classwork has become a standard practice in schools today. In public high schools across Japan, tablets were initially provided to each student with funds allocated by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan Targets First 'International Outstanding Research University'

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology announced that Tohoku University, initially shortlisted, has been formally designated as Japan's first 'International Outstanding Research University,' aiming to achieve world-class research capabilities.

Nagasaki: Before and After the Atomic Bomb

Nagasaki, a city shaped by profound historical moments, carries both tragedy and resilience in its story. Best known for the atomic bombing on August 9, 1945, Nagasaki suffered immense destruction and loss, with tens of thousands of lives lost and countless survivors impacted by radiation. (Geographics)

Life of Medieval Japanese Wet Nurses (Beating the System With a Dangerous Strategy)

Rising through the ranks of the Japanese imperial court was like a walk in the park—at night. It was a rigid system designed to keep the powerful in power, leaving little room for anyone outside the elite circle. (Linfamy)

Japan Struggles to Find New Uses for Abandoned Schools

In recent years, approximately 450 schools close annually in Japan, with around 20% left unused. These unused schools face potential demolition as maintenance becomes unsustainable, prompting a response from the Ministry of Education, which has launched matching sites and events to promote new uses.

Record 350,000 Japanese Students Chronically Absent as Bullying Cases Hit New High

The number of elementary and junior high school students in Japan who are classified as "chronically absent" has reached a record high of about 350,000, according to the Ministry of Education's latest survey.

Youth suicides in Japan top 500, govt. calls for support network

A Japanese government report shows the number of suicides by children and teens in Japan remains high at over 500 cases in 2023. The government is calling for a support network to prevent young people from feeling alienated. (NHK)

Rise and Fall of Zero: A6M and Its Struggle for Pacific Supremacy

This episode dives into the rise and legacy of Japan's iconic A6M Mitsubishi Zero fighter, which shattered Allied assumptions of air superiority in WWII. Initially, the British and Americans underestimated Japan’s aviation capabilities, but Japan’s innovative A6M Zero quickly proved otherwise. (Kings and Generals)