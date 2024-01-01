News On Japan
Candidate Behind 'Mini-Skirt Campaign' Arrested

TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - A doctor who ran unsuccessfully in the October Lower House election has been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of promising campaign workers monetary compensation.

Masafumi Tabuchi, 66, who stood as a candidate in Tokyo's 26th district during the October election but failed to win a seat, was detained alongside Shigeru Kobayashi, a 37-year-old campaign worker. The pair is suspected of agreeing to pay four individuals for their election activities.

According to investigators, Tabuchi and Kobayashi allegedly offered hourly wages of 1,500 yen to the workers, who were engaged in tasks such as distributing leaflets. Under Japan's Public Offices Election Law, it is illegal to offer or promise payment to campaign workers.

Tabuchi also drew attention on social media by posting images of female campaign workers distributing leaflets while wearing miniskirts.

Source: FNN

