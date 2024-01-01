Bear Removed From Akita Store Following Two-Day Ordeal

AKITA, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - A bear that had entered a supermarket in Akita City and injured an employee was removed from the premises on December 2nd, over 55 hours after its initial intrusion.

According to local police, the bear triggered a trap sensor at the supermarket in Tsuchizaki Port, Akita City, around 4 a.m. The police were notified by prefectural authorities.

At approximately 8 a.m., five police officers entered the store and visually confirmed that an adult bear, about one meter in length, was inside the trap.

The bear had been caught in a box trap set near the area connecting the store’s backroom and sales floor.

By 1:30 p.m., the bear, under sedation, was safely removed from the supermarket.

The incident began early on October 30th when a male employee preparing for the store’s opening was attacked by the bear, sustaining minor head injuries.

Source: ANN