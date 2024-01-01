LINE Album Glitch Exposes User Photos

News On Japan
TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - A recent glitch in the LINE app caused significant privacy concerns, with approximately 135,000 users reportedly affected by their photos being displayed on unrelated individuals’ apps.

The issue occurred between October 28th and 30th, affecting the "album feature," which allows users to share photos within the app. During this period, photos from unrelated users’ albums were mistakenly displayed on other people's accounts.

Today, LINE Yahoo announced that an estimated 135,000 users had their photos erroneously shown to unrelated individuals.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is investigating the incident, deeming it a breach of "communication secrecy" as defined by law. The ministry has requested a detailed report on the root cause of the issue and measures to prevent recurrence.

LINE, which has 97 million domestic users, has faced multiple incidents, including a massive leak of over 500,000 pieces of personal information last year, raising ongoing concerns about the platform's data security.

Source: TBS

