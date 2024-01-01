New Visa Rules Expected to Enhance Japan-China Relations

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a decision to ease visa requirements for Chinese nationals visiting Japan.

For group tourist visas, the allowable stay will be extended from the current limit of 15 days to 30 days. Additionally, changes will be made to the issuance requirements for individual tourist visas. For individuals aged 65 and older, submission of an employment certificate will no longer be required.

The ministry also plans to introduce a new individual visa valid for 10 years, exclusively available to individuals with significantly high incomes.

While the exact timing of these changes has not yet been determined, ministry officials suggested that the measures are unlikely to be implemented in time for the Chinese New Year holidays at the end of January 2025.

On December 25th, Iwaya visited China for the first time since assuming his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs. He held successive meetings with Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the discussions, both sides agreed to promote people-to-people exchanges to deepen mutual understanding. The easing of visa requirements is expected to contribute to improving relations between the two countries.

Source: ANN