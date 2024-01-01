Teacher in Osaka Fired for Using Fake Leave to Travel

OSAKA, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - A female teacher at an Osaka Prefectural support school has been dismissed for falsifying applications to obtain leave for personal purposes.

The Osaka Prefectural Board of Education announced the dismissal of the 45-year-old teacher, who had falsely claimed menstrual or caregiving leave on 11 occasions and remote work on 12 occasions between December 2018 and March this year.

During the improperly obtained leave, the teacher reportedly traveled to eight international destinations, including Spain and Australia, and visited four domestic locations such as Okinawa and Ishigaki Island.

The teacher had previously traveled overseas three times while on sick leave, bringing the total number of domestic and international trips during improperly obtained leave to 15.

"I knew it was wrong, but I couldn’t resist the urge to travel," the teacher said.

Source: ANN