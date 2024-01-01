News On Japan
Education

Teacher in Osaka Fired for Using Fake Leave to Travel

OSAKA, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - A female teacher at an Osaka Prefectural support school has been dismissed for falsifying applications to obtain leave for personal purposes.

The Osaka Prefectural Board of Education announced the dismissal of the 45-year-old teacher, who had falsely claimed menstrual or caregiving leave on 11 occasions and remote work on 12 occasions between December 2018 and March this year.

During the improperly obtained leave, the teacher reportedly traveled to eight international destinations, including Spain and Australia, and visited four domestic locations such as Okinawa and Ishigaki Island.

The teacher had previously traveled overseas three times while on sick leave, bringing the total number of domestic and international trips during improperly obtained leave to 15.

"I knew it was wrong, but I couldn’t resist the urge to travel," the teacher said.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

The only child in Japan's 'puppet village'

Kuranosuke Kato is the only child in the Japanese village of Ichinono, a community that has become so depopulated that locals joke it is home to more puppets than people. Two-year-old Kato is the first child being raised in the village in two decades. (South China Morning Post)

Foreign Residents in Japan Exceed 3.5 Million, Tokyo's Indian Community Thrives

This year, the number of foreign residents in Japan surpassed 3.5 million, marking a record high. In Tokyo’s "Little India," there may be clues on how to build a harmonious coexistence.

Flu Infections Reach Alarm Levels in Tokyo for the First Time in Six Years

Influenza infections in Tokyo have reached alarm levels for the first time in six years. As the virus spreads, restaurants and hotels are struggling with a surge in last-minute cancellations during their peak earning season.

Ishiba to Move Into Official Residence Amid Ghost Rumors

Prime Minister Ishiba, who plans to move into the official residence as early as December 28th, addressed rumors that the residence is haunted, stating, "I'm from the Oba-Q generation, so I'm not afraid."

Serial Cyanide Killer Chisako Kakehi Dies in Custody

Chisako Kakehi, 78, who was on death row for poisoning three men with cyanide compounds, has died while in custody, according to reports. Authorities believe she may have died of natural causes.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Teacher in Osaka Fired for Using Fake Leave to Travel

A female teacher at an Osaka Prefectural support school has been dismissed for falsifying applications to obtain leave for personal purposes.

Teacher Salaries to See Incremental Raise in 'Overtime Pay' to 10%

Public school teachers currently receive an additional 4% of their salary as a "teaching adjustment allowance" in lieu of overtime pay.

NEVER Teach English in Japan

Why should you never teach English in Japan? After teaching for 5 years, this is my advice on why Japan is far from your best choice for an English teaching job. (Oriental Pearl)

Japan to expand use of generative AI in schools under new guidelines

An expert panel of Japan's education ministry has put together new draft guidelines for expanding the use of generative artificial intelligence at schools. (NHK)

Winter Break Begins Across Osaka Elementary Schools

Winter break will begin on December 24th. On December 23rd, many public elementary schools in Osaka City held their closing ceremonies.

The Magic of Watercolors: Painting a Kitten with Eyes that Sparkle Like the Galaxy

Hi, this is Shibasaki! In today’s video, I’m bringing a kitten to life on paper with watercolor magic. The highlight is the kitten’s sparkling, galaxy-like eyes—don’t miss the moment they come to life! Through unique blending, splashing, and bleeding techniques, you’ll see how watercolors can create a truly enchanting effect. (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

Record 7,000 Teachers in Japan on Leave Due to Mental Health

The number of teachers taking mental health leave reached a record high of 7,119 in the 2023 fiscal year at public schools across Japan.

High School Students Produce Weddings in Unique Project 'Yacchae Bridal'

A wedding project led by high school students is gaining attention. Named Yacchae Bridal, this initiative involves third-year high school students planning and producing weddings as part of their coursework.