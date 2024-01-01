News On Japan
Education

Work-Life Imbalance Of Teachers Under Scrutiny

TOKYO, Jan 03 (News On Japan) - Japanese school teachers are grappling with severe long working hours and staff shortages, leading to what some call a "fixed labor system" that allows overwork without adequate compensation.

In May, the Liberal Democratic Party proposed measures to improve working conditions, and the government is expected to announce further countermeasures. However, the pressing question remains: what changes should be prioritized?

One teacher, Junji Matsushita, exemplifies the grueling routine. As a sixth-grade homeroom teacher in Osaka, Matsushita rises at 2 a.m. to complete schoolwork left unfinished during the day. Balancing family life with professional demands, he often has mere moments to eat or rest. Matsushita highlights the importance of maintaining relationships with students, even amid the chaos of a packed schedule.

The burden on teachers has intensified in recent years. Additional responsibilities such as grading moral education and English since 2020 have added to already heavy workloads. A survey by the Ministry of Education revealed that over 64% of elementary school teachers exceed the monthly overtime cap of 45 hours, with more than 14% surpassing 80 hours, a threshold associated with overwork-related health risks. Staff shortages exacerbate the problem, making it increasingly difficult to find qualified personnel.

Efforts to address the crisis include proposals to increase teachers’ compensation from 4% to 10%, digitalize administrative tasks, and delegate non-teaching duties to external staff. Critics, however, argue that systemic issues, such as unpaid overtime and cultural expectations for teachers to shoulder excessive responsibilities, remain unaddressed. Experts emphasize the need for schools to focus on teaching while resisting demands from parents and local communities that contribute to workload inflation.

As the government prepares to unveil new guidelines this month, educators and policymakers hope to find tangible solutions to alleviate the strain on teachers, ensuring the sustainability of Japan’s education system.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Safety Warning After Elderly Man Chokes on Mochi

An elderly man in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward died on New Year’s Day after choking on mochi, prompting the Tokyo Fire Department to issue a safety warning.

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Drawn

A draw for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery, with a total prize of 1 billion yen for the first prize and related prizes combined, was held in Tokyo on December 31st.

Rodent Infestation A Growing Concern Across Japan

Reports of rodent infestation have surged nationwide in recent years, posing increasing challenges for homeowners. The issue, which is particularly evident during the year-end season, has left many families struggling to find effective solutions.

Foreign Residents in Japan Exceed 3.5 Million, Tokyo's Indian Community Thrives

This year, the number of foreign residents in Japan surpassed 3.5 million, marking a record high. In Tokyo’s "Little India," there may be clues on how to build a harmonious coexistence.

Flu Infections Reach Alarm Levels in Tokyo for the First Time in Six Years

Influenza infections in Tokyo have reached alarm levels for the first time in six years. As the virus spreads, restaurants and hotels are struggling with a surge in last-minute cancellations during their peak earning season.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Work-Life Imbalance Of Teachers Under Scrutiny

Japanese school teachers are grappling with severe long working hours and staff shortages, leading to what some call a "fixed labor system" that allows overwork without adequate compensation.

Hideyoshi vs Ieyasu - Sengoku Jidai Documentary

Kings and Generals animated historical series on the history of Japan continues with a new series on Sengoku Jidai, as we start with the episode describing early campaigns of Oda Nobunaga and Toyotomi Hideyoshi. (Kings and Generals)

Teacher in Osaka Fired for Using Fake Leave to Travel

A female teacher at an Osaka Prefectural support school has been dismissed for falsifying applications to obtain leave for personal purposes.

Teacher Salaries to See Incremental Raise in 'Overtime Pay' to 10%

Public school teachers currently receive an additional 4% of their salary as a "teaching adjustment allowance" in lieu of overtime pay.

NEVER Teach English in Japan

Why should you never teach English in Japan? After teaching for 5 years, this is my advice on why Japan is far from your best choice for an English teaching job. (Oriental Pearl)

Japan to expand use of generative AI in schools under new guidelines

An expert panel of Japan's education ministry has put together new draft guidelines for expanding the use of generative artificial intelligence at schools. (NHK)

Winter Break Begins Across Osaka Elementary Schools

Winter break will begin on December 24th. On December 23rd, many public elementary schools in Osaka City held their closing ceremonies.

The Magic of Watercolors: Painting a Kitten with Eyes that Sparkle Like the Galaxy

Hi, this is Shibasaki! In today’s video, I’m bringing a kitten to life on paper with watercolor magic. The highlight is the kitten’s sparkling, galaxy-like eyes—don’t miss the moment they come to life! Through unique blending, splashing, and bleeding techniques, you’ll see how watercolors can create a truly enchanting effect. (Watercolor by Shibasaki)