Global Hotel Brands Race to Capture Osaka’s Growing Tourism

OSAKA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Osaka is witnessing an influx of foreign luxury hotels, fueled by a surge in inbound tourism. In 2024, a record 14.63 million international visitors arrived in the city, intensifying competition among global hotel brands.

The number of foreign-affiliated hotels in the Kansai region has been steadily rising. In 2015, there were only 20 such hotels, but by 2026, this figure is expected to quadruple to 80. One of the most anticipated openings is taking place at Grand Green Osaka, a large-scale development adjacent to JR Osaka Station.

Few locals seem to be aware of it yet, but this April, Hilton’s most prestigious brand, Waldorf Astoria, will make its Japan debut in Osaka. Known for its ultra-luxurious accommodations, Waldorf Astoria has long been a favorite among royalty and high-profile guests worldwide.

While filming inside the property was restricted, a glimpse through the entrance revealed a grand and elegant lobby, promising an exclusive and refined experience. A night’s stay for two starts at over 130,000 yen.

Why did Hilton choose Osaka for its first Waldorf Astoria in Japan?

“The city enjoys strong demand from Chinese visitors, and with Expo 2025 on the horizon, Osaka's appeal as a destination is growing. Additionally, Osaka’s location allows travelers to easily visit Kyoto, Kobe, and Nara, making it a highly attractive base for international tourists,” a Hilton representative explained.

Waldorf Astoria is not alone in betting on Osaka’s future. Near Osaka Castle, Singapore-based Patina Hotels & Resorts is set to open a new property. This 21-story hotel with 221 rooms will be only the second Patina property in the world, following its Maldives location.

Patina’s Osaka hotel will feature an entire fourth floor dedicated to spa and wellness facilities, including an expansive pool area. Prices for a night’s stay for two will exceed 100,000 yen.

“The upcoming Expo was a major factor in our decision to enter Osaka. While there are hotels around Osaka Castle Park, there haven’t been many in the high-end luxury category. We want guests to experience world-class hospitality in the heart of Osaka,” a Patina representative stated.

As more foreign hotel brands establish themselves in Osaka, competition is driving innovation. Hyatt recently opened a hotel in Namba with a unique approach—turning the ground floor, typically reserved for a front desk, into a public café space. This allows locals and tourists to interact, with events like comedy shows and takoyaki-making parties bringing guests closer to Osaka’s culture.

The hotel, targeting guests aged 20 to 40, incorporates Osaka-inspired design elements throughout its rooms. A bedside lamp shaped like a samurai sword and a wall painting that spells out “Nandeyanen” (a famous Osaka expression) in stylized letters add playful local touches.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has also introduced a new brand in Osaka, featuring a retro design that blends old and new. The hotel is built on the site of a Taisho-era building, incorporating repurposed materials from the original structure to maintain a sense of history.

“Our goal was to create a hotel that feels warm and welcoming, despite being new. By preserving elements of the past, we hope to bring people together in a unique space,” an IHG representative said.

The rapid increase in foreign luxury hotels is expected to reshape Osaka’s hospitality industry. According to a Nikkei journalist, one major factor is the vast membership base of global hotel groups.

“Hilton’s loyalty program has over 200 million members, while IHG has more than 100 million. These massive networks allow international hotels to attract a steady stream of inbound tourists,” they explained.

With Osaka preparing for Expo 2025 and a potential integrated resort opening by 2030, the city’s status as a global tourism hub is on the rise. As more high-end hotels enter the market, room rates across Osaka are likely to increase, marking a new era in the city’s tourism industry.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

