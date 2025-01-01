Men’s Skincare Market Expands as More Turn to Grooming

OSAKA, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - The men's beauty market is expanding, with a growing number of middle-aged men investing in personal grooming. Over the past five years, the price of men's facial lotion has surged by 40%, reflecting the increasing demand.

In Osaka, cosmetic stores are seeing more male customers, with a wider range of beginner-friendly products now available.

A study by Mandom found that men’s skin tends to have lower moisture levels and higher sebum production, necessitating proper skincare. The popularity of beauty devices is also rising, along with facial muscle training. The shift has been partly driven by the increase in online meetings during the pandemic, where men became more conscious of their appearance. With growing health awareness, the market is expected to continue expanding.

At a cosmetics store in Umeda, Osaka, the number of male customers has increased significantly. A store representative noted that many men now come specifically to purchase particular skincare products. The top-selling item is an essence that helps reduce redness and acne, while all-in-one lotions combining toner and moisturizer are also gaining popularity, especially among men seeking a simple routine.

The trend is not limited to younger generations—some customers are in their 60s, often encouraged by family members to take better care of their skin. One man, for example, started using skincare after his family pointed out signs of aging.

Mandom’s research division has analyzed over 10,000 men’s skin conditions, confirming that men’s skin loses moisture while producing excess oil as they age. Daily shaving also contributes to skin damage. Experts emphasize that maintaining proper hydration is crucial for healthy skin.

To address these needs, Mandom has developed a range of products, including an all-in-one moisturizing cream. Additionally, the company introduced the ‘Z Face’ skincare line for men over 55, featuring facial muscle training exercises supervised by fitness professionals. The goal is to help men maintain a youthful appearance through targeted facial exercises.

The rising interest in skincare has also led to an increase in men visiting specialized beauty salons. At a ‘Face Lift Gym’ in Tokyo, a growing number of male customers are undergoing treatments that use electrical stimulation to tone facial muscles. Initially catering mostly to women, the salon now sees about 10% of its clientele as men, many of whom are repeat customers.

Industry experts attribute this surge in men’s skincare interest to changes brought by the pandemic, where remote work and online meetings made men more aware of their appearance. Some also cite social influences, such as comparing themselves to peers at reunions or receiving comments from family members about aging.

As the perception of skincare shifts from a luxury to a daily necessity, experts predict the men's beauty market will continue to grow, potentially reaching the scale of the trillion-yen women's cosmetics market in the future.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS