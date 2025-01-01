Breathing New Life into Japan's Abandoned Houses

KOBE, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - As the number of vacant houses across Japan continues to rise—now estimated at 9 million—a unique group in Kobe is tackling what many consider a lost cause: severely dilapidated homes, or 'haioku.'

This mysterious group, known as "LLC Haioku," has made it their mission to restore these borderline-uninhabitable structures that most people would avoid.

At the heart of the operation is group leader Nishimura, along with Maru-chan, the on-site manager raising young children; Nori, an aspiring artist raised in the U.S.; and a passionate team driven by sweat, setbacks, and the belief in hidden potential.

"What is it that only a derelict house can offer?" the team asks as they chip away at collapsed walls and flaking paint. Amid harsh conditions and tight timelines, they remain determined: "Even if it's tough work, there's meaning in what we do."

Their restoration projects are not just about physical structures, but about rekindling forgotten spaces with new value, joy, and purpose.

The documentary program "Haioku REBORN" airs on March 28th at 1:55 a.m., showcasing their journey and the surprising potential they find hidden within Japan’s crumbling homes.

Source: KTV NEWS